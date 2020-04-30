Eviction assistance is coming for Wyoming renters. Here’s what the plan could look like.

“All of these things we’re doing… they’re not easy,” Management Council member and House Minority Leader Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said. “I keep hearing a lot of ‘Why can’t you just pay the rent,’ or ‘Why can’t you just give people more money,’ but that’s just not going to happen. We have to stand up these programs, and we have to make them as easy as possible, but there still will be a process to distribute this money fairly.”

This early in the process, the potential demand for the program is still unknown, Connolly continued, creating some additional risk. While the state needs to begin deploying money almost immediately to help avert potential evictions, all $1.25 billion in federal funding coming into the state needs to be spent by the end of December, with any money that goes unspent returning to the federal government. While tens of millions of dollars will likely be approved this spring, any unmet need will have to come from another round of funding later in the year.

How soon that will be granted, however, is still up in the air.

“In legislative or policy terms, that’s overnight,” said Connolly. “I do believe some of that money needs to be pushed out immediately, but understanding what’s going on with it. Acting again by September makes a lot of sense to me.”