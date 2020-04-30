Eviction assistance is coming for Wyoming renters. Here’s what the plan could look like.

Over the next several days, tens of thousands of renters across Wyoming will be paying their first rent checks under the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s not the first rent check they’ve had to pay since governors around the country began to impose a number of public health orders that, while protecting public safety, all but halted the national economy and caused record numbers of people to lose their jobs.
However, unlike the first day of April, when Wyomingites were just waking up to the wide-ranging economic implications of the virus, many renters this time around will have gone almost an entire month with little income to speak of and one of their largest expenses – the roof over their heads – still looming above them.
Help will hopefully be coming soon: On Friday, the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council is expected to approve legislation that, if passed by lawmakers later this spring, would allow the Wyoming Community Development Authority to develop a program to compensate landlords who have lost revenues from tenants unable to make their rent payments. The program uses a large sum of emergency funding from the federal CARES Act. While the specifics of the legislation are somewhat vague – a feature intended to allow the WCDA the broad authority to make its own rules and regulations – the bill specifically bars recipients of those funds from evicting any of their tenants.
In theory, the proposal presents a win-win situation for landlords and tenants alike. However, those interviewed by the Star-Tribune said that the legislation – while well-intentioned – still leaves much to be desired, with a lack of federal guidance on how federal aid can be spent, leaving the WCDA in a precarious position.
WCDA Executive Director Scott Hoversland said in an interview this week that while his agency likely has the infrastructure needed to comply with current laws governing affordable housing programs, the lack of specificity from the federal government has led his agency to exercise extreme caution as it begins developing a state-level program to distribute the federal relief money, noting that any misspent funding could, potentially, come back to bite Wyoming in the years after the crisis.
“That’s probably our biggest fear – that in a year or two, the Office of the Inspector General or the Treasury Department says they’re going to come out and audit this, and then we’ll owe all this money back,” said Hoversland. “We’re going to have to be sure we document very well what process and procedures we have to get that money out there. Especially when [the federal government] has been pretty lax on getting any direct rules and regulations out about how that money can be spent.”
The draft legislation currently covers those with incomes of 200 percent or less of the poverty line within 90 days of Gov. Mark Gordon’s March 13 public health emergency declaration. That amounts to about $52,000 annually for a family of four.
Still, the state’s nonprofit leaders – who already boast a wide array of programs to assist those who can’t pay their rent – have found themselves largely in the dark on who the program could cover, and who it could potentially leave behind.
“It’s hard to tell what’s going to be in the rules versus what’s going to be in the legislation,” said Amy Spieker, executive director of the Laramie County Community Partnership. “If I’m a single mom and I have kids at home that are no longer in school and I need to be home with them instead of working at my job, is that COVID-related? It seems like it might be under the federal legislation, but that may be unclear here. What about the person who became unemployed in January but is now – because of COVID and our terrible unemployment rate – is not able to become employed. Is that COVID-related? I don’t know.
“It’s hard to tell what’s going to be in the rules versus what’s going to be in the legislation,” she added.
Meanwhile, federal compliance requirements could lead to a program that’s inefficient. Landlords applying for a share of the proposed $25 million in first-round funding will need to show that 25 percent of their income has been impacted by people’s inability to pay rent, while also requiring tenants to verify they had lost income from COVID-19.
These requirements could create a whole new class of administrative burdens for both the WCDA and the nonprofit sector. With so many sources of relief covering similar needs, this could present a significant concern as organizations seek to avoid waste and abuse that could potentially leave the state on the hook.
“All of these things we’re doing… they’re not easy,” Management Council member and House Minority Leader Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said. “I keep hearing a lot of ‘Why can’t you just pay the rent,’ or ‘Why can’t you just give people more money,’ but that’s just not going to happen. We have to stand up these programs, and we have to make them as easy as possible, but there still will be a process to distribute this money fairly.”
This early in the process, the potential demand for the program is still unknown, Connolly continued, creating some additional risk. While the state needs to begin deploying money almost immediately to help avert potential evictions, all $1.25 billion in federal funding coming into the state needs to be spent by the end of December, with any money that goes unspent returning to the federal government. While tens of millions of dollars will likely be approved this spring, any unmet need will have to come from another round of funding later in the year.
How soon that will be granted, however, is still up in the air.
“In legislative or policy terms, that’s overnight,” said Connolly. “I do believe some of that money needs to be pushed out immediately, but understanding what’s going on with it. Acting again by September makes a lot of sense to me.”
With such a fast timeline – and with the legislative appropriations process often taking a long time to carry out – state lawmakers still need to determine whether the initial infusion of money is sufficient to cover the demand. Added with a number of other factors, such as the capacity of nonprofits to help people pay rent or the impacts of lifting restrictions on businesses, it becomes that much more difficult to judge how much money needs to be spent.
“That’s the hard thing to tell,” said Hoversland. “Is it going to be a $10 million dollar program or is it going to be a $50 million program? We just don’t know how long this is going to last. The governor is looking at easing things soon… do we see things start to turn around in a month? A month and a half? We’re trying to develop the program to be flexible, but that we’re looking at all funding sources possible.”
