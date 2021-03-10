Expanded public access to police bodycam footage tabled by Wyoming House committee

A bill that would expand public access to police body camera footage was tabled by the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, after testimony from prosecutors and law enforcement recommended making changes to its provisions.
Sponsored by Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, House Bill 213 would give members of the public more power to request footage from incidents resulting in death or serious injuries, or in cases when releasing the footage would promote public safety.
It was written to amend current state statute, passed in 2017, which gives law enforcement agencies the discretion whether to release footage. That means right now, it falls on members of the public to make a case for accessing those videos.
The proposed amendments would turn that around, putting the burden on law enforcement to release all requested footage that meets those requirements — involving death or serious injury, relevant to public safety or if the requester is a subject of the video — within three days unless it can prove its release would be contrary to public interest.
Provenza said under the current statute, family members of people killed by police are frustrated that they can’t access video of those incidents.
“We need to come up with a solution that allows for transparency,” Provenza said Wednesday, “that protects people who maybe are victims, and could protect the privacy of people, but also is transparent as possible, so that we can support our law enforcement when they've made good decisions. And we can hold them accountable when perhaps they haven't.”
On Tuesday, Provenza told the Judiciary Committee, which she also sits on, that the current statue doesn’t do enough to promote transparency between law enforcement and the public.
Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, said Tuesday that in some cases body camera footage offers vital protection for peace officers, but voiced concern to the committee over allowing copies of footage to be released to the public. He worried that seeing those videos could negatively affect family members or others close to victims, possibly inciting a PTSD response.
It’s very unlikely that people viewing footage would experience PTSD since there is no element of present danger to the viewer, according to Dr. Tess Kilwein, a Laramie-based clinical psychologist and trauma specialist. Kilwein testified Wednesday that what can actually be traumatic for people close to a victim is the constant cycle of litigation, which could actually be sped up by releasing that footage.
Debra Hinkel told the committee that she wanted to see the video showing her son, Robbie Ramirez, being shot and killed by an Albany County sheriff’s deputy so she could know for sure what happened.
“Yes, it bothered me to see it,” Hinkel said. “But not nearly as much as it would have bothered me to have not known.”
Following the police shooting of his uncle, David Matthew Cain, in Platte County in April 2020, Salvador Jimenez said his family still hasn’t been able to access that footage. Their requests have been shunted back and forth between the sheriff’s office and the Division of Criminal Investigation, each agency telling them that the other has the discretion to release the video.
The proposed amendment would require video to be released within 72 hours of receiving a request, a turnaround that some opposed to the bill said was too fast for agency employees.
Haroldson testified that releasing footage too early could threaten the judicial process, which he said he trusts to do the right thing in terms of prosecution. Provenza and others in support of the bill said that doesn’t always happen.
“I believed in the judicial system. We waited for the process,” Hinkel said. “This process is flawed. There needs to be transparency, and trying to keep these videos from being released just creates more distrust.”
On the technical side, members of law enforcement testified that the provisions in the current proposal would require hiring extra staff to deal with requests and thousands of dollars for facial redaction software. Colonel Kebin Haller of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said they’re footing the bill for storing dashcam footage on physical DVDs at agencies around the state.
The cost of the cameras themselves is relatively low, said Executive Director of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police Byron Oedekoven, but the storage — even as most agencies adapt a cloud-based system — is the kicker. However, those costs should be covered by existing agency budget allocations for storing evidence of all kinds, since legislation governing that footage has been in place for four years.
Without any sort of consensus among the committee, the bill is now tabled. The issue could still be picked up as an interim topic, meaning it would be discussed over the summer after the legislative session ends, allowing lawmakers to contextualize and reconsider these proposed amendments.
This story will be updated.