Expanded public access to police bodycam footage tabled by Wyoming House committee

On Tuesday, Provenza told the Judiciary Committee, which she also sits on, that the current statue doesn’t do enough to promote transparency between law enforcement and the public.

Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, said Tuesday that in some cases body camera footage offers vital protection for peace officers, but voiced concern to the committee over allowing copies of footage to be released to the public. He worried that seeing those videos could negatively affect family members or others close to victims, possibly inciting a PTSD response.

It’s very unlikely that people viewing footage would experience PTSD since there is no element of present danger to the viewer, according to Dr. Tess Kilwein, a Laramie-based clinical psychologist and trauma specialist. Kilwein testified Wednesday that what can actually be traumatic for people close to a victim is the constant cycle of litigation, which could actually be sped up by releasing that footage.

Debra Hinkel told the committee that she wanted to see the video showing her son, Robbie Ramirez, being shot and killed by an Albany County sheriff’s deputy so she could know for sure what happened.

“Yes, it bothered me to see it,” Hinkel said. “But not nearly as much as it would have bothered me to have not known.”