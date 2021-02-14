Facing aggressive Biden agenda, nation’s most gun-friendly state looks to get even friendlier.

In a nation largely enamored with guns and people’s right to own them, few states can compare to Wyoming and its commitment to the Second Amendment.

Depending on who you ask, Wyoming’s gun control statutes also have the distinction of being among the strongest or the weakest in the nation, simultaneously ranked as the 48th weakest gun control state by pro-gun control advocacy group the Giffords Law Center and among the nation’s best states for gun owners, as judged by numerous trade publications.

Wyoming also has the distinction of holding the highest rate of per capita gun ownership in a country with more firearms in circulation than the next 24 highest gun-owning nations in the world combined, according to the most recent edition of the international Small Arms Survey. Even Democrats in Wyoming own guns and, in the last two legislative sessions, some of their membership would occasionally caucus at a local shooting range during lunch breaks to talk policy and strategy, their conversations punctuated by a shotgun’s blast.