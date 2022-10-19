Failed senate competitor says support for write-in was a 'mistake'

After initially saying he would vote for a Republican write-in candidate in Senate District 1, Rep. Bill Fortner, who lost in that primary race, has distanced himself from all candidates and says he doesn't plan to vote at all in that race.

In fact, following a particularly vicious primary election, Fortner told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that he's done with the Republican party altogether and that he plans to register as an independent for the general elections after a lifetime of being a Republican.

Fortner ran against the write-in candidate Roger Connett and the Senate's Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill in the primary race for Senate District 1. Driskill won that race by 442 votes, with Connett coming in second and Fortner placing third.

Driskill, who has been the district's senator since 2011 and previously served as Senate Vice President, isn't facing any other candidate on the November ballot.

Following the primaries, Ted Davis, a Crook County resident who unsuccessfully ran for House District 1 in 2014 and 2016, started the “Roger is Right” campaign to try and get Connett back in the race as a write-in candidate. Connett previously told the Star-Tribune that he's not directly involved in the campaign, although he gave Davis permission to ask people to write his name in for the general election.

Earlier this month, the Campbell County GOP denounced the write-in effort in a statement, saying it was frustrated with Republican candidates “re-inventing themselves” to run in the general election. (Davis defended this, saying that the primary election was "distorted" through crossover voting.)

Davis asked Fortner, a resident of Gillette in Campbell County, if he would write-in Connett in the general election. Fortner said he wouldn't give Connett an official endorsement "because he's a liberal," but that he would be willing to vote for him over Driskill. (Connett says on his campaign website that he "fully [supports] the Wyoming Republican Party platform.")

Fortner said he also gave the campaign permission initially to advertise his willingness to vote for Connett on cards. But Fortner said he was asked multiple times to become more involved in the write-in campaign, which he declined to do. After his stated willingness to vote for Connett started to be advertised in ways he didn't agree with, he said he regretted his decision to lend any support at all.

"I gave them an inch, and they turned around and took a mile," he said of the campaign, adding that he hopes to "go on the radio" and say that it was a "mistake."

"I'm not going to vote for him, so I'm not going to tell you to go ahead and vote for him either."

Neither Davis nor Connett immediately responded to the Star-Tribune's request for comment.

Fortner said he has endorsed a number of Constitution Party candidates running for legislative seats in the general elections.

That includes Constitution Party candidate and fellow Gillette resident Larry Williamson, who's running against Republican nominee and incumbent Rep. Christopher Knapp, who also lives in Gillette. The Campbell County GOP decided earlier this month to donate $5,000 to Knapp's bid against Williamson.

Williamson said in a text to the Star-Tribune earlier this month that he was previously a Republican, then was unaffiliated for about a year before deciding to join the Constitution Party. He switched parties because he felt that "a large percentage" of Republicans "were not honoring their promises to their base."