Former Wyoming Secretary of State Karl Allred and Wyoming Right to Life President Marti Halverson — two prominent figures in the far-right of Wyoming’s Republican Party — have been ousted from their county GOP leadership posts.

Their defeat follows upheavals in the Uinta and Lincoln County party elections that booted several hard-line conservatives from leadership — a change that some say could signal a shift toward more “traditional” Republican politics in Wyoming. Others, however, see the election results as indicative of the Republican Party’s struggle over its own identity.

Ron Micheli — a 2010 gubernatorial candidate who previously served as chairman of the Wyoming GOP — beat out Allred for the Uinta County GOP’s state committeeman position. Former Lincoln County GOP Treasurer Wade Hirschi replaced Halverson as that county GOP’s new chairman.

Allred described the takeover as a “concerted effort” by “frontier Republicans and Liz Cheney supporters.” Though he said he intends to stay involved in the party, he’s not certain at this point if he’ll run for another leadership post in the future.

Halverson declined to comment, saying that she was “not prepared to get into the minds of voters.”

Both Allred and Halverson have a long and colored history within the Wyoming Republican Party.

Allred, the former Uinta County GOP state committeeman, served briefly as interim secretary of state last year before current Secretary of State Chuck Gray took over the position in January. During his short tenure in that post, he sent a letter to county clerks asking that they remove ballot drop boxes before the 2024 elections — a move that Gray, a 2020 presidential election skeptic, has championed. Allred was also among a group of conservatives who violated University of Wyoming policy by open-carrying on campus during a past Wyoming Republican Party convention, according to reports from the time. The move was part of an effort to challenge the school’s gun ban.

A perennial candidate in various elections over the years, Allred lost his race for a seat in the Wyoming House of Representatives last year to Mountain View Republican Rep. Jon Conrad. He also came in fifth for his precinct’s committeeman race.

Micheli, the new Uinta County GOP state committeeman, and Allred are on opposite sides of a lawsuit that stems from a 2021 Uinta County GOP election that plaintiffs, including Micheli, allege was conducted illegally. That case is currently before the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Halverson, the former Lincoln County GOP chairman, was the Wyoming Republican Party’s national committeewoman for eight years and served on the Wyoming Republican Party Central and Executive committees for nearly two decades. Halverson was allegedly involved in spying efforts against Gov. Mark Gordon and other moderate Republicans as well as Democrats, according to the New York Times.

She’s also been among the most prominent anti-abortion figures in Wyoming. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade last year, Halverson told the Star-Tribune that she and other lawmakers were looking next to deleting the trigger law’s rape and incest exemptions. (Lawmakers tried unsuccessfully to remove those exemptions in a new abortion ban that was passed in this year’s session.)

Micheli, the Uinta County GOP’s new state committeeman, described the upheaval in county GOP leadership as a “movement in the party to bring people together and be more inclusive.”

“I do believe that people in the state are tired of the lack of civility and the bullying politics,” he said.

Bill Cubin, a Republican political strategist, described it more as an “evolution” as the Republican Party tries to “figure out its identity” following the unexpected results of the 2022 midterm elections.

“Republicans lost a bunch of races that they should have won, but some conservatives won, and I think it’s just a real mixed bag that people are trying to figure out,” he said.

The Uinta and Lincoln County GOP’s leadership changed not only for Allred and Halverson’s former posts but across the board on the counties’ executive committees.

Former Evanston Mayor Joy Bell replaced Elizabeth Jackson as chairman of the Uinta County GOP. (Jackson is also a defendant in the Wyoming Supreme Court lawsuit challenging the legality of the county GOP’s 2021 election.) Ron Micheli’s spouse Patty Micheli replaced Jana Williams as the county’s state committeewoman.

The entire executive committee of the Lincoln County GOP likewise changed, with Kay Lynn Nield replacing Christine Riker for state committeewoman and Brandon Taylor taking over the state committeeman post from Mike Lundgren.

The chairman, state committeeman and state committeewoman positions are important posts that represent each county at the state level, taking part in state GOP leadership elections, among other decisions.

There are still a number of counties that haven’t held elections for county party leadership yet. All county parties have to hold those elections in March. State GOP leadership elections will take place in May.