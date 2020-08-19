You are the owner of this article.
Far right pulls off number of upsets in Wyoming primary, while moderates stave off complete shift in Legislature
Special Session

Sens. Cale Case, Lynn Hutchings, Tom James and Anthony Bouchard participate in the special legislative session in May in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The far-right wing of the Wyoming Republican Party secured a number of stunning upsets across the state Tuesday, shifting power in Cheyenne ahead of one of the most pivotal legislative sessions in state history, though traditional conservative candidates managed to hold off the right's attempts to completely swing the balance.

Backed by tens of thousands of dollars from major conservatives like the Brophy family and Gore-Tex heiress Susan Gore, anti-tax and social issue Republicans secured a number of key victories against more moderate Republicans in Wyoming's primary election Tuesday.

Though far-right candidates lost in 11 battleground districts to traditional candidates like Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, and Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, right-wing candidates managed to secure victories in seven districts, unseating incumbents like Rep. Dan Kirkbride, R-Chugwater, and securing an apparent upset of House Majority Whip Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, by nearly 200 votes. 

"This is a rough year," Lindholm said in a Facebook Live on Wednesday morning. "2020 sucks. But we'll keep plugging away. We still live in Wyoming after all, it could be worse."

Three of the four incumbent representatives who lost seats Tuesday fell to candidates to their right. (The Associated Press had not officially called the losses for Lindholm, who trails Chip Neiman by 192 votes, or Kirkbride, who trails Jeremy Haroldson by 232 votes, as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.)

Gore- and Brophy-backed candidates also played their more moderate counterparts to a virtual stalemate in the Senate on Tuesday, winning half of eight key races across the state.

In all, Gore-backed candidates looked to have won 10 of 22 races she’d sunk funding into, with Brophy-backed candidates winning more than half their 27 races.

Many of their opponents, conversely, received thousands of dollars from political action committees backed by the powerful True family and former Wyoming GOP Chairman Matt Micheli, who helped organize the big-spending Wyoming Hope PAC. Their efforts helped to stave off some of the fiercest right-wing challenges, including well-funded efforts to unseat incumbent Reps. Sandy Newsome, Danny Eyre and Evan Simpson and Sen. Fred Baldwin. Other battlegrounds, like Rep. Tom Crank’s district, are still in question.

But where they won, they made it count, defeating four sitting Republican lawmakers in stunning fashion Tuesday night while shifting the Wyoming Senate even further to the right.

The apparent upset of Lindholm — who received money from all sides — was likely the state’s most shocking defeat, while Transportation Committee Chairman and longtime lawmaker Sen. Michael Von Flatern, and House Education Committee Chairman David Northrup, both lost their Senate bids by wide margins Tuesday night, to Troy McKeown and Tim French, respectively. (While not technically an incumbent, Northrup was attempting to jump from the House to the Senate.) Rep. Bill Pownall, R-Gillette, also suffered a defeat, losing by more than 20 points to Bill Fortner. 

For the party’s far right, Tuesday's wins represent a shifting sense in Wyoming conservatism and for the Wyoming Legislature, both of which have gradually moved right in recent years.

Republican Party leadership and a menagerie of conservative advocacy organizations like the Wyoming Gun Owners have sought to rid the party of more moderate Republicans who don’t adhere to a clear majority of the state party’s platform, branding them as “Republicans In Name Only.” A vast majority of Republican lawmakers meet that definition.

The effort has produced a swath of candidates on that side of the ticket closely resembling one another in philosophy, typically defined by an opposition to new taxes, hard-line support for the Second Amendment and populist platforms centered primarily on social issues. Many of the campaigns have also been defined by their vitriol, filled with numerous attack ads, accusations of ethics violations by their opponents and occasionally misleading posts on social media meant to manipulate their primary opponents’ often conservative voting records against them.

For the opposing side, Tuesday’s victories represent a growing recognition by voters of the current fiscal crisis facing the state and a willingness to support candidates who, in all likelihood, will need to support a mix of budget cuts and tax increases to right the state’s finances.

Still, something does appear to be changing. Uinta County GOP Chairman Karl Allred — a perennial candidate this decade — managed to achieve about 12 more points in his bid against Eyre than he did two years ago, and Paxton — who’s never received less than 60% of the vote in a primary — won his four-way race with 51.5% of the vote Tuesday.

And where entrenched moderates like Von Flatern (who received the endorsement of longtime U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi) lost their races by double digits Tuesday night, Sen. Anthony Bouchard — one of the state’s most hard-line conservative lawmakers — holds a lead of more than 150 votes in a primary against lobbyist Erin Johnson that many thought he would be vulnerable in.

With few Republicans facing Democratic or third-party challengers in the general election, Tuesday’s results will no doubt have significant implications on policy. House Revenue Committee chairman Zwonitzer told the Star-Tribune on Monday that with each far-right win Tuesday, the likelihood of having conversations about raising revenue in the 2021 legislative session diminished.

“The outcome of those races will make a big difference on the mentality of members of the revenue committee if we’re going to really present some suggestions or if it’s really not worth our time,” said Zwonitzer, who won his primary by more than 14 points. “If there are five more people who pledged not to raise taxes, then there’s no reason to waste time bringing these bills forward.”

This session, the Senate will likely have at least three more.

Statehouse primary results

(Italicized races have not been called by the Associated Press as of 11 a.m. Wednesday)

Senate primaries

Senate District 6, Republican: Incumbent Anthony Bouchard leads Erin Johnson

Senate District 8, Republican: Incumbent Affie Ellis defeats Dan Young

Senate District 10, Republican: Daniel Furphy defeats Craig A. Malmstrom

Senate District 14, Republican: Incumbent Fred Baldwin defeats Lyle Williams and Rex Rammell

Senate District 18, Republican: Tim French defeats Dave Northrup, Richard B. Jones and Stefanie Bell

Senate District 20, Republican: Ed Cooper leads Linda Weeks and Roland Luehne

Senate District 24, Republican: Troy McKeown defeats incumbent Michael Von Flatern

Senate District 26, Republican: Tim Salazar defeats Michael V. "Mike" Bailey

Senate District 28, Republican: Incumbent Jim Anderson defeats Ryan Jackson

Senate District 30, Republican: Incumbent Charles K. Scott defeats Charles Schoenwolf

House of Representatives primaries

House District 1, Republican: Chip Neiman leads incumbent Tyler Lindholm

House District 3, Republican: Incumbent Eric Barlow defeats Martin Phillips

House District 4, Republican: Jeremy Haroldson leads incumbent Dan R. Kirkbride

House District 6, Republican: Incumbent Aaron Clausen defeats Camilla F. Hicks

House District 7, Republican: Incumbent Sue Wilson defeats Cody Haynes

House District 10, Republican: Incumbent John Eklund defeats Jennifer Burns, Lars Lone and Donn L. Edmunds

House District 12, Democratic: Lee Filer leads Joseph Ramirez

House District 13, Democratic: Incumbent Cathy Connolly defeats Marc Homer

House District 14, Democratic: Incumbent Trey Sherwood defeats Alexander Simon

House District 14, Republican: Matthew Burkhart leads Katrina Cox, Gustave Anderson, Christopher Culross and Joel Defebaugh

House District 18, Republican: Incumbent Thomas D. Crank leads Scott Heiner and Mike Lundgren

House District 19, Republican: Incumbent Danny Eyre defeats Karl Allred

House District 21, Republican: Incumbent Evan J. Simpson defeats Taylor Allred

House District 24, Republican: Incumbent Sandy Newsome defeats Nina Webber and Scott B. Court

House District 28, Republican: Incumbent John R. Winter defeats David Bayert

House District 29, Republican: Incumbent Mark S. Kinner defeats Ken Pendergraft

House District 30, Republican: Incumbent Mark Jennings defeats John Heyneman

House District 31, Republican: John Bear defeats Micky Shober

House District 37, Republican: Incumbent Steve Harshman defeats Gregory Paul Flesvig  

House District 38, Republican: Incumbent Tom Walters defeats Michael Pedry

House District 40, Republican: Barry Crago defeats incumbent Richard L. Tass

House District 42, Republican: Incumbent Jim Blackburn leads Ed Wright

House District 43, Republican: Incumbent Dan Zwonitzer defeats John Harvey

House District 45, Democratic: Karlee Provenza defeats Jean Anne Garrison

House District 46, Democratic: Tim Chesnut leads Lawrence G. Struempf

House District 46, Republican: Ocean Andrew defeats James Jackson

House District 47, Republican: Incumbent Jerry Paxton defeats Joey Correnti IV, Julie McCallister and Dee Garrison

House District 49, Republican: Robert A. Wharff defeats Joy Bell and Robert Paul Barnard

House District 51, Republican: Incumbent Cyrus Western defeats Dennis Fox

House District 52, Republican: Bill Fortner defeats incumbent William Bill Pownall and John Robertson

House District 53, Republican: Incumbent Roy Edwards defeats Tom Murphy

House District 58, Republican: Patrick “Pat” Sweeney defeats Burton D. Schoenwolf

House District 59, Republican: Kevin C. O’Hearn defeats David Carpenter and Leah Juarez

House District 60, Democratic: Lindsey Travis leads Mike Burd

House District 60, Republican: Mark Baker leads Ted Barney

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

