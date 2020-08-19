Far right pulls off number of upsets in Wyoming primary, while moderates stave off complete shift in Legislature

Three of the four incumbent representatives who lost seats Tuesday fell to candidates to their right. (The Associated Press had not officially called the losses for Lindholm, who trails Chip Neiman by 192 votes, or Kirkbride, who trails Jeremy Haroldson by 232 votes, as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.)

Gore- and Brophy-backed candidates also played their more moderate counterparts to a virtual stalemate in the Senate on Tuesday, winning half of eight key races across the state.

In all, Gore-backed candidates looked to have won 10 of 22 races she’d sunk funding into, with Brophy-backed candidates winning more than half their 27 races.

Many of their opponents, conversely, received thousands of dollars from political action committees backed by the powerful True family and former Wyoming GOP Chairman Matt Micheli, who helped organize the big-spending Wyoming Hope PAC. Their efforts helped to stave off some of the fiercest right-wing challenges, including well-funded efforts to unseat incumbent Reps. Sandy Newsome, Danny Eyre and Evan Simpson and Sen. Fred Baldwin. Other battlegrounds, like Rep. Tom Crank’s district, are still in question.

But where they won, they made it count, defeating four sitting Republican lawmakers in stunning fashion Tuesday night while shifting the Wyoming Senate even further to the right.