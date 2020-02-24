Federal government OKs Wyoming's industrial hemp plan

CHEYENNE — After much anxiety from producers worried they could miss another growing season, the United States Department of Agriculture has approved Wyoming’s industrial hemp growing regulations.

“This is a brand new crop with inherent risks and a challenging regulatory structure so we encourage producers and processors to look closely at the rules and regulations if they choose to attempt growing or processing hemp in 2020,” Doug Miyamoto, director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, said in a news release. “With that said, we are excited to get this program off the ground and to start a hemp industry in Wyoming.”

Industrial hemp — which was legalized by the Wyoming Legislature roughly one year ago — has been a long time coming for producers across the state, who saw the non-psychoactive strain of the cannabis plant as a potential way to diversify their farms’ incomes.

