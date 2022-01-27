Federal judge's ruling clears way for Gordon to appoint schools superintendent

A federal judge ruled Thursday that Gov. Mark Gordon is free to select a state schools superintendent. The governor is expected to do so before Thursday night.

Gordon was temporarily barred from appointing a superintendent after a lawsuit was brought alleging that the process for nominating superintendent candidates was unconstitutional because it did not comply with the "one man-one vote" principle that is present in both the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions.

In a ruling, U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl wrote that the plaintiffs could not "demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits because the case law does not support their position. Additionally, Plaintiffs have failed to establish irreparable injury."

The ruling is the most recent development in the lawsuit filed by former Wyoming Speaker of the House Tom Lubnau and 15 others against Gordon, the Wyoming Republican Party, the party’s chairman and the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee over the state superintendent selection process.

As required by state statute, the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee gathered on Saturday to vote on three candidates to fill the superintendent vacancy. The central committee is made up of three Republicans from each of Wyoming's 23 counties.

Because each county, regardless of population, has three votes in the matter, the plaintiffs argued that the process violates the “one man-one vote” principle.

More specifically, the number of votes each county gets in the process is not proportional to its population, meaning Laramie County, population 99,500, has the same number of votes as Niobrara County, population 2,400, even though it’s roughly 41 times the size. That, according to the plaintiffs, is unconstitutional.

The defendants' lawyers countered by arguing, among other things, that even under the plaintiffs' selection approach, the outcome of the selection process was unlikely to change, given that the three nominees won by overwhelming margins in the central committee's vote.

Ultimately, Skavdahl ruled against the plaintiffs.

"Plaintiffs argue they have a likelihood of success on the merits but ignore Supreme Court precedent relevant to their case," the judge wrote in his decision.

The attorney general told the governor's office that they have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday to decide on one of the three candidates, but a spokesman for the governor said they don't expect the decision to come that late.

For the time being, Kari Eakins will serve as the interim superintendent.

“I am willing to serve in the interim capacity for the time needed,” Eakins said. “Everyone at the Wyoming Department of Education is committed to continuing to serve students and support schools during this transition. We know that this is a temporary situation and will continue to implement the law as required by state education agencies.”

This saga kicked off when former superintendent, Jillian Balow, resigned her post earlier this month to take the same role in Virginia.

This story will be updated.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.