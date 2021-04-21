Federal rental assistance program gets green light from Wyoming governor

Gov. Mark Gordon signed legislation Wednesday authorizing a federal rental assistance program in Wyoming paid for with $200 million in pandemic relief dollars.

The application process for the program is expected to open 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The rental assistance program isn’t new, but it has been reorganized under the Department of Family Services.

A previous rental assistance program paid for by federal pandemic relief dollars went largely unused in the state. The Wyoming Community Development Authority had been overseeing that program, which distributed fewer than $2 million from the $15 million earmarked for the program.

Officials said a combination of strict eligibility requirements and high rates of denial contributed to the relative ineffectiveness.

That program has not been active since December, meaning federal rental assistance hasn’t been available in Wyoming for several months.