Federal rental assistance program gets green light from Wyoming governor
Federal rental assistance program gets green light from Wyoming governor

  Updated
Rent

The Conquistador Apartments in Casper are seen in April 2020. The governor signed a rental assistance bill into effect Wednesday.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Gov. Mark Gordon signed legislation Wednesday authorizing a federal rental assistance program in Wyoming paid for with $200 million in pandemic relief dollars.

The application process for the program is expected to open 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The rental assistance program isn’t new, but it has been reorganized under the Department of Family Services.

A previous rental assistance program paid for by federal pandemic relief dollars went largely unused in the state. The Wyoming Community Development Authority had been overseeing that program, which distributed fewer than $2 million from the $15 million earmarked for the program.

Officials said a combination of strict eligibility requirements and high rates of denial contributed to the relative ineffectiveness.

That program has not been active since December, meaning federal rental assistance hasn’t been available in Wyoming for several months.

Officials are hoping this iteration of the program will distribute a much greater share of aid. Applicants can use the funds to pay for late fees and utilities as well as housing costs.

Applicants will need to meet income-based eligibility criteria and will need to prove their housing instability is related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very thankful to Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Legislature for giving us the opportunity to help families who rent their home to avoid homelessness while recovering from the impacts of the pandemic,” Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt said in a release Wednesday. “The program also will help landlords, many of whom are small businesses, avoid financial difficulties when their renters cannot pay.”

Residents can apply for the program online at dfs.wyo.gov when applications open next week.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

