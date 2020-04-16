All three members of Wyoming delegation join Trump's task force to reopen businesses

“I am confident we will defeat the virus and restore our economy if we work together, across party lines, and I am pleased this is a bipartisan task force,” she said. “Americans have overcome every challenge we have faced, and we will overcome this one.”

The 97-person roster, while technically bipartisan, is still heavily slanted, featuring 22 Democrats and 74 Republicans, a number which includes all but one Republican member of the Senate: Utah's junior Sen. Mitt Romney, the lone member of the Senate who voted to convict Trump in the impeachment trial.

Early on, it is largely unclear what the aims of the task force will be, with governors largely leading the charge and with early meetings held this week resulting in little tangible action due to the number of people involved in the call. On a Thursday call with governors, Trump released a series of guidelines for states to begin restricting businesses in places with strong testing and reported decreases in COVID-19 cases, according to the Associated Press.