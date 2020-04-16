All three members of Wyoming delegation join Trump's task force to reopen businesses

All three members of Wyoming’s delegation in Washington have been named to President Donald Trump’s newly formed task force to "reopen the economy," the White House announced this week, giving the Equality State an outsize amount of influence on the otherwise sprawling committee.
In a joint news release Thursday, Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi and as Rep. Liz Cheney expressed their enthusiasm in joining the much-hyped bipartisan task force, which features dozens of officials representing areas from private industry to the legislative branch of government.
“Americans have made incredible sacrifices to get us to the point where we can start discussions in earnest about reopening our country,” Barrasso said in the release. “I see that unity every day in Wyoming. The president has asked me — and I have agreed — to serve on the task force to reopen America. I have talked with my Senate colleagues and will continue to convey their views from across the country as we get ready to reopen. I have every confidence we will get this right.”
Cheney — who has publicly split with the president in advocating for a gradual, state-by-state approach to loosening restrictions on business — expressed a similar sentiment in her statement, while explicitly noting any plans to reopen businesses must come with expanded testing, access to personal protective equipment, and accelerated research and development of therapeutics and vaccines as “key elements in getting America working again.”
“I am confident we will defeat the virus and restore our economy if we work together, across party lines, and I am pleased this is a bipartisan task force,” she said. “Americans have overcome every challenge we have faced, and we will overcome this one.”
The 97-person roster, while technically bipartisan, is still heavily slanted, featuring 22 Democrats and 74 Republicans, a number which includes all but one Republican member of the Senate: Utah's junior Sen. Mitt Romney, the lone member of the Senate who voted to convict Trump in the impeachment trial.
Early on, it is largely unclear what the aims of the task force will be, with governors largely leading the charge and with early meetings held this week resulting in little tangible action due to the number of people involved in the call. On a Thursday call with governors, Trump released a series of guidelines for states to begin restricting businesses in places with strong testing and reported decreases in COVID-19 cases, according to the Associated Press.
When those conversations do begin in earnest, however, Wyoming will have a significant influence on those discussions. According to a roster of legislative leaders on the task force, Wyoming is one of just a handful of states with at least three members of its delegation on the committee. (Ohio led the way with six members, Texas and Florida each had five, and states like Missouri, New York, California and Louisiana each had four.)
“I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Administration on this task force to address when and how we can begin to restart our economy,” Enzi said in a statement. “This virus has closed businesses, which in turn lay off employees. It has closed schools. It has changed every aspect of our daily lives – and it has left people isolated. Getting our economy back on track will be critical, but it is important that sacrifices we have already made are not in vain.”
This story has been updated to reflect the full roster of Congress members on the committee.
