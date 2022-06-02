Cheney campaign releases first formal TV ad

Rep. Liz Cheney is starting to dip into her campaign's ample war chest.

The Cheney campaign released TV and radio ads Thursday that features Wyoming residents from across the state saying why they support her.

The spots are her first formal reelection ads of the campaign. Last year, the campaign paid for an ad wishing Wyomingites a Merry Christmas.

The campaign declined to comment on the price, but it’s in the six-figure range. At the end of March, the campaign had $6.7 million in the bank, a massive figure for a congressional candidate to have in a small state.

Cheney's nation stature has grown following her repeated rebukes of former President Donald Trump, her decision to impeach him following the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol and her service as one of two Republicans on the select committee to investigate the attack.

Like her campaign announcement video, this latest TV ad makes no direct mention of Trump, the U.S. Capitol riot or her Trump-endorsed challenger, Harriet Hageman.

One of the most common criticisms of Cheney – from everyday Wyomingites and those more involved in politics – is that she's preoccupied with Trump and the Jan. 6 committee, making her incapable of properly representing Wyoming.

The ad addresses her breaks with many in the party, suggesting they are principled necessity.

“So many people today claim to be a constitutional conservative. Liz truly is one,” Ronna from Casper says at one point in the ad. “She has the courage to do the right thing to stand up to bullies," a second person says.

Cheney's campaign has also placed some cheeky billboards up around Casper's major roads.

One has a photo of Hageman staring deep into the camera with the text, "Hageman on Trump: 'THE WEAKEST.' 'RACIST AND XENOPHOBIC.' Ouch. That hurts."

It is not uncommon for Trump to endorse candidates who at one time either opposed or criticized him. He threw his support behind a Republican Ohio Senate, J.D. Vance, who previously said he was a “Never Trump guy.” Vance prevailed in his primary.

There’s another billboard with a photo of Cheney and Hageman posing together. It references a statement the challenger once made about the incumbent she is now trying to unseat: "Liz Cheney is a proven, Courageous, Constitutional Conservative," it states, before adding, sarcastically, "Thanks, Harriet!”

Hageman was an unpaid adviser on Cheney's unsuccessful Senate bid in 2014.

Cheney's ad comes on the heels of a Trump rally in Casper, held to garner support for Hageman, which drew around 10,000 people. Earlier that week, Cheney announced she was officially running for House (some speculated that she would bow out).

Until recently, the Cheney campaign had spent little money, especially considering how much it was raking in. A better picture of the campaign's spending and campaigning will emerge later this month when its expenditures become public.

