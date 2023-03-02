Following her defeat in the Republican primary election for Wyoming's lone House seat, former Rep. Liz Cheney has accepted a job at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, the university announced on Wednesday.

In her role at the university, Cheney will serve as a lecturer, contribute to research at the Center for Politics and take part in other university and community events. The job runs through the end of the 2023 fall semester with the option to renew.

Cheney said in the university's statement that there are "many threats facing our system of government," and that she hopes to work with the university community to find "lasting solutions that not only preserve but strengthen our democracy.”

“Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort,” Cheney said in the university's statement. “I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of democracy here and around the world.”

Cheney was first voted in as Wyoming's lone representative in the U.S. Congress in 2018, easily winning her primary and general elections that year and garnering wide support again in 2020.

But that popularity took a turn when she went against many in her party to condemn former president Donald Trump for his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack of the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney's outspoken criticism of Trump brought on the ire of many in the Republican Party. In 2021, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to no longer recognize the former representative as a Republican. Last year, the Republican National Committee censured Cheney.

In the runup to the 2022 midterm elections, Trump endorsed current Rep. Harriet Hageman as his pick to unseat Cheney, appearing onstage with the representative at a Casper rally in May where he urged the crowd to "fire" Cheney.

Fire her they did. Hageman ousted Cheney in a landslide, defeating her by nearly 40 points and going on to clinch the general election by an even wider margin.

After her defeat, Cheney's focus on keeping Trump away from the White House remained. In the the final hearing of the Jan. 6 committee, Cheney, who was vice chair of the panel, said Trump was "unfit for any office." Members of the committee voted unanimously to refer criminal charges against Trump to

It's not clear if Cheney -- who grew up primarily in Virginia and completed her education outside of Wyoming -- will relocate to Virginia for her new job there. Her spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

