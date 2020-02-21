Multimillionaire Foster Friess brings listening tour to Casper as he considers Senate run

He adamantly opposes student loan forgiveness because he said it was unfair to those who had already saved the money to pay their own way.

The final policy area Friess touched on was the United States’ role in armed conflict overseas. While Friess said “America should not be the world’s policeman,” he worried who would step in to fill that role if the U.S. did stop intervening in global conflict.

He said the U.S. should have a role in global affairs, but should be “more careful” about what that involvement looks like. He used the U.S.’ ability to provide arms to Kurdish fighters in Iraq as an example of an alternative way the U.S. could support foreign conflict.

With his listening tour nearly wrapped, Friess is expected to make a decision on the Senate run soon. Since losing the gubernatorial race in 2018, he's remained an active pundit on Fox Business, and his conservative advocacy group, Foster’s Outriders, boasts considerable credentials in national conservative politics. In addition to bankrolling other conservative campaigns for office, Friess is a benefactor for influential groups like Turning Point USA and the conservative news site The Daily Caller.

If he were to run, he would likely see the backing of GOP heavy hitters. Trump endorsed his 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

Friess said he plans to make his decision in the next 10-14 days. If he decides not to run, he will continue supporting private causes, he said.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.