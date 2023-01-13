One Wyoming place removed from name change consideration

One Wyoming locale will not undergo a name change to remove a slur aimed at Indigenous women after a federal review declared it privately owned land.

The word “squaw” is an ethnic, racial and sexual slur, which has historically been used for Native American women, the Department of the Interior said.

The Department of the Interior changed the name of nearly 650 public places that used the term last year but completed an additional review for seven places considered unincorporated populated places.

After a year-long process, the department voted on those areas with “unique concerns” on Thursday; five were changed and two were removed from consideration: one in southeastern Wyoming and a second in Alaska

The Department of the Interior, under the leadership of Laguna Pueblo member Secretary Deb Haaland, changed the name of 41 places in Wyoming. About a third of those are creeks, including one in Casper, which had its name changed to Platte Creek.

Haaland is the first Indigenous person to serve in a cabinet position in the U.S.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to ensure our nation’s public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

A full list of names changed under this order, as well as a map with each location, are available on the U.S. Geographical Survey website.