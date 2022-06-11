Two polls put Hageman well ahead of Cheney, but experts caution that it's early

Two recent polls funded by groups supporting Harriet Hageman put the natural resources lawyer well ahead of Rep. Liz Cheney, but experts cautioned that surveys conducted months before the election don’t always predict the result.

Hageman, who’s backed by former President Donald Trump, and incumbent Cheney are in a heated Republican primary for Wyoming’s lone House seat. Cheney angered many Republicans in Wyoming and elsewhere for her vote to impeach Trump, her service on the Jan. 6 committee and her repeated rebukes of the former president.

Now, some polling is indicating that Cheney’s actions might catch up with her. Both polls surveyed roughly 400 Wyoming Republicans.

A poll funded by Club for Growth, a national conservative political action committee (PAC) that has been in the business of unseating Cheney for over a year, found that Hageman leads Cheney by 30 points. When asked, 56% of participants said they would vote for Hageman if the election were held today, as opposed to 26% for Cheney and 12% for state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Burns. Six percent were undecided.

The poll was conducted from May 24-25, a couple days before Trump’s visit to Casper to rally support for Hageman.

Club for Growth has so far spent nearly $60,000 in Cheney opposition efforts.

“There’s always a question when you have an outside org promoting a candidate and then putting out polls in support of the candidate,” said Dr. Jim King, political science professor at the University of Wyoming. “That doesn’t necessarily mean the polls are inaccurate. It simply means they’re putting out more info in support of their candidate.”

The other poll was funded by pro-Hageman Super PAC Wyoming Values,

of all PACs involved in Wyoming’s House race. In the first couple weeks of May, the PAC indicated it planned to spend half a million dollars supporting the Hageman campaign.The poll, conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates over the first two days of June, found that favorability for Hageman has climbed over the last few months as favorability for Cheney has dropped.

According to federal election law, super PACs and the candidates they’re backing are not allowed to have any contact, so it’s likely the Hageman campaign was not consulted on that survey.

When Wyomingites were asked in early June if the election were held today, 56% of them said they’d vote for Hageman compared to 28% for Cheney, 8% for Bouchard and less than 1% for candidates Denton Knapp and Robyn Belinskey. Seven percent were undecided.

The polling firm led the report by saying “Popular Hageman crushing Liz Cheney in GOP primary.”

That language made Emily Grant, a senior research scientist at the University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center, pause.

“The interpretation in the Fabrizio poll uses sensational terms like “crushing” that could sway readers to believe differences are higher than they are,” Grant said.

Both pollsters have a rating of B/C on FiveThirtyEight, a website that does opinion poll analysis, but those grades are provisional because of how few polls both outfits have publicly conducted.

“The methodology is sound for both,” Grant said. “The margin of error for both is roughly 5%, so if the splits were closer, I would question it, but the margin is wide enough that I believe the findings valid.”

While few polls have been released or leaked, Wyomingites have been getting calls and texts from pollsters continuously over the last few months. Club for Growth declined to comment on any unreleased polling.

“With this amount of money available — we’re talking millions available — campaigns and other interest groups are polling on a regular basis to see if anything has changed in the political landscape,” said Dave Picard, a Wyoming political consultant.

Unprecedented amounts of money have poured into the House race, as the contest is viewed nationally as a proxy war in the broader battle between Republicans who support and oppose Trump.

Even if the polls put Hageman well ahead, there are still two months left until the Aug. 16 primary. How many of the people polled in the spring and summer will turn out on Election Day? “The earlier the poll the more we wonder about how accurate it will prove to be on Election Day,” King said. “There’s a lot of reasons people might say now, ‘Yes, I’m going to vote’ and then they don’t. That’s always a challenge for pollsters.”

Both polls were published shortly before the start of the Jan. 6 hearings, which kicked off Thursday with Cheney playing a lead role. She placed blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at Trump’s feet multiple times, even saying that the former president could be guilty of federal crimes.

Both the Cheney and Hageman campaigns declined to comment for this story.

“For the most part polls have a greater chance for error with two months left to go,” King said. “I wouldn’t take what the poll is saying as gospel.”

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.