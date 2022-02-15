Film incentive bill falls short of introduction

A bill aimed at incentivizing film productions to shoot in Wyoming failed on its introductory vote Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

House Bill 93 would have allowed productions to apply for rebates through the state tourism department.

To fund the rebates, $3 million would have been allocated from the state’s lodging tax through the tourism board’s reserves.

The bill, sponsored by the Joint Committee on Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources, was eight votes short of passing its introduction on the House floor.

It would have sorted rebate requests into two tiers, for large and small productions. Eligible expenses would have included properties rented in Wyoming, food and drinks purchased there, set construction and other supplies for filming as well as salaries and benefits for locals hired to work on the productions.

For large productions like feature films or TV shows, the tourism department would provide at least a 15% rebate for in-state expenses, and up to 30% if the production also used locals for the majority of its staff, completed post-production in Wyoming or is expected to be watched by more than 7.5 million people.

The bill also aimed to incentivize hiring Wyoming veterans and students.

Smaller productions, including commercials or short films, would have qualified for a base rebate of 10% as long as they spent at least $50,000 in Wyoming.

Proponents argued that adding the incentive would have made Wyoming more attractive to productions scouting locations — right now, Sheridan-based filmmaker Sean Patrick Higgins told the committee in August, it’s ranked 47th in the country for film industry jobs. Bringing more productions here would add hundreds of jobs and millions in revenue for the state, a presentation by Higgins said.

Wyoming has hosted crews shooting scenes for big features including “Django Unchained” or “El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie” in recent years. But it has lost out on bids for other projects set in the state, including “Brokeback Mountain” and a pair of TV shows based on local author C.J. Box’s books, which were instead filmed in Canada and New Mexico.

Higgins told the committee that of 167 production inquiries received in 2020, the majority ended up filming out of state.

Many of Wyoming’s neighbors have their own competitive film incentive programs, including Idaho, Utah and Montana, which passed its tax credit program in 2019.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.