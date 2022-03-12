Final redistricting bill passes, but leaves a bad taste in some lawmakers' mouths

With two hours to spare before they were in violation of the state constitution, state lawmakers passed a redistricting bill.

The bill, adopted late Friday evening, adds three lawmakers, bringing the total in the Wyoming Legislature to 93, including 62 representatives and 31 senators.

Lawmakers have been working for months on redrawing the state’s legislative districts in light of population changes over the past decade. The process has been a challenge, especially as lawmakers try to balance population growth in Wyoming’s larger cities with the state’s shrinking population in rural areas.

In the final legislative map, all House districts in Sheridan County are "slightly" out of deviation, meaning that the ratio of constituents to representatives was not proportional enough.

If districts are out of deviation, they risk being struck down by the courts in violation of the 14th Amendment.

Taxpayer dollars would be used to fund the battle, and if the state loses, it's possible public money would also have to be used to fund the plaintiff's legal fees.

The reapportionment also created three new "splits" in Natrona County, which occur when legislative districts don't line up with preexisting boundaries. Such a scenario has the potential to sacrifice voter confidentiality. The number of splits in Sheridan County are still unknown because the map was completed at the last minute.

Members of the Wyoming County Clerks Association have said multiple times that they prioritize a map that is completely within deviation. They also wanted a map that creates as few splits as possible. This map meets neither of those principles.

"I’m going to vote aye on this, but I’m going to plug my nose doing it because this really stinks," said Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne.

A number of other lawmakers expressed similar sentiments.

Some lawmakers in the House also expressed dismay over how much of the legislative map came together behind closed doors in the final hours. The map that was ultimately passed was dramatically different in important areas from versions the public had seen.

The bill passed the House easily, but more narrowly succeeded in the Senate in a 17-12 vote.

The committee was delayed in the redistricting process by the pandemic and the special session that was held in the fall to fight back against the federal government's vaccine mandates.

Due to the pandemic, the legislative committee responsible for redistricting got the data it needed in August and started the process on Sep. 1. They were supposed to have received the data in the spring, allowing them the summer to work up maps. The committee aimed to be done by Dec. 1, but met on the last Friday before the session started Feb. 14.

Because of all the heartburn over redistricting, multiple parties have floated the idea of a redistricting commission to take over responsibility for redrawing legislative maps. The commission would be comprised of appointed individuals rather than elected officials.

Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, brought a constitutional amendment this session to take the power out of hands of lawmakers and put it into the hands of such a commission. His measure ultimately failed.

