Financial support for Bouchard's campaign dwindles

When Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard announced he would seek to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, cash quickly flowed into his campaign.

Bouchard was the first Republican to challenge Cheney after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Within a week of his January 2021 announcement, his campaign had raised $50,000.

Since then, his fundraising has continued to fall off while his cash on hand has dwindled, federal campaign finance records show.

In the first three months of 2021, the state senator raised about $334,000 and had $164,000 in the bank. Fast forward a year to the first quarter of 2022, and Bouchard collected a mere $10,500 and has just under $50,000 on hand.

That $10,500 sum is the smallest quarterly amount his campaign took in since he entered the race.

Bouchard said he’s been focusing on his senatorial duties, as opposed to campaigning, over the past few months. The Wyoming Legislature was in session for parts of February and March.

“As we actually go into the real campaign season ... we’re gonna turn it back on,” he said.

Bouchard joined the race only a week after Cheney’s impeachment vote. Announcing early allowed him to get ahead of the pack.

The firebrand senator, who represent parts of Laramie and Goshen counties, is know for a combative and provocative style of politics. He’s been quick to attack fellow Republicans for not being conservative enough.

During last month’s budget session, his Senate colleagues voted to strip him of his committee assignments after accusing him of “using intimidating tactics against members of the Senate and members of the public.”

“If we’re going to save America, we need fewer status quo Republicans,” he wrote in a Thursday Facebook post.

Bouchard’s style has attracted a following, and in 2021, the state senator raised nearly $635,000. Of that, almost 73% came from small individual donations, federal campaign finance records show.

Almost 11% of Bouchard’s 2021 cash came from donors who gave over $2,000. Those donations equaled just over $68,000. Donations between $200 and $2,000 account for the rest of the 2021 haul.

The biggest source of financial support for the senator came from Wyoming. About 8.6% or $55,000 came from donors who live here. Donations from Colorado, where Bouchard’s family spends time, accounted for almost 4%. California and Florida, two states where Bouchard has connections, trailed closely behind.

Bouchard experienced a stark decline in donations in the fundraising quarter that ran from July to September. He collected $65,500, compared with $213,000 during the prior three months.

Midway through the second quarter of 2021 Bouchard made national headlines after it was revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 and living in Florida. He told the Star-Tribune he married the girl when she was 15 and he was 19. They divorced a couple years later.

As the state senator’s fundraising steadily declined, Cheney and the Donald Trump’s pick for Wyoming’s House seat, land attorney Harriet Hageman, broke personal fundraising records.

Cheney raked in nearly $3 million over the first quarter of 2022 and Hageman raised over $1 million. These numbers brought Hageman’s cash on hand to $1.06 million and Cheney’s to $6.77 million.

In the August primary, Bouchard is expected to siphon away some support from Hageman as both are competing for voters dissatisfied with Cheney. Additionally, there are two other Republican candidates who have raised money and two more who are registered but have not collected donations. With seven candidates in the Republican primary, the winner could achieve less than 50% of the vote.

Bouchard was the highest profile Republican to stay in the race after Trump endorsed Hageman. He’s tried to depict her as no different than Cheney.

“Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman have both positioned themselves against each other, and I’ve been someone who has worked for the people,” he said.

The state senator has also posted photos of Cheney and Hageman together — taken from before the campaign — to illustrate his point.

