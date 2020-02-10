Fiscal restraint, coal headline Gordon's second State of the State address

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gordon struck a defiant tone in Monday’s speech, however, in a reprise of appeal for new technologies to capture carbon and carve a role for the coal industry even as global forces shift the world to renewable energy sources or, even, cheaper and dirtier coal overseas.

“Twenty-eight states have enacted either renewable energy standards or low-carbon policies,” Gordon said Monday. “These are targeted at the industries that have helped raise our standard of living, built our schools, funded public infrastructure, and made us the premiere economy in the world. We produce energy better, more safely, and with more attention to the environment than anywhere else on the planet, and yet our industries are still discriminated against, maligned and declared as dead.”

“Well, not on my watch,” Gordon added. “Know this – Wyoming will always advocate for our industries, whether it be to protect against unconstitutional restraint of trade, or in their endeavors to deliver cleaner, more dependable, more affordable and safer energy to our nation.”