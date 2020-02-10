Fiscal restraint, coal headline Gordon's second State of the State address

CHEYENNE – Most of those gathered Monday in the newly-restored Wyoming Capitol for Gov. Mark Gordon’s State of the State address largely knew what to expect: word from the state’s chief executive that the state was strong, the economy healthy, the future bright.
The state’s population has grown, Gordon said, with unemployment at its lowest rate since 2008. The state’s gross domestic product is increasing and, despite some “obvious challenges” in his first year, Wyoming’s economy “remains strong,” Gordon said.
But for lawmakers making their official return to business in the historic State Capitol since renovations began several years ago, Monday’s speech also marked the return to the same problems that existed at the time of Gordon’s first speech as governor roughly 13 months ago.
His state budget -- stable, but drawing on reserves to fund an increase in education spending this year -- received another sales pitch ahead of a budget session anticipated to be less fraught with drama than those under his predecessor, Gov. Matt Mead. The Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee has already forwarded a budget bill to lawmakers -- a rarity, according to some long-time observers -- and, heading into the first day of session, spending closely tracks the recommendations made by the Governor last fall.
However, the state faces some challenges as Gordon looks to "trigger a serious conversation" about a truly sustainable fiscal policy moving forward.
State government – as small as it’s ever been – has had challenges retaining workforce due to low pay, and heavy workloads. He spoke of the need to re-examine the state’s education system, and to scrutinize the “basket of goods” outlined by Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow, in a recent op-ed.
"We have a window of opportunity in this recalibration to critically, and in good faith, discuss what we need to teach, and how we can sustainably fund our education system," he said. "I am committed to working with you to find a solution."
The preservation of the state’s natural capital – its public lands, migration corridors, and its native species – will remain protected, even as the state continues to push for new energy development. Industries like tourism and health care – which has its own workforce issues – will continue to be supported, and workforce development will continue to be a critical initiative under Gordon’s administration.
Then there was coal. Once the bedrock of the state’s economy, the critical resource’s viability has faltered, with the situation becoming dire enough that Gordon, in a recent interview with Wyoming PBS, hinted the state might be running out of time to save the industry and the towns that rely on it.
You have free articles remaining.
Gordon struck a defiant tone in Monday’s speech, however, in a reprise of appeal for new technologies to capture carbon and carve a role for the coal industry even as global forces shift the world to renewable energy sources or, even, cheaper and dirtier coal overseas.
“Twenty-eight states have enacted either renewable energy standards or low-carbon policies,” Gordon said Monday. “These are targeted at the industries that have helped raise our standard of living, built our schools, funded public infrastructure, and made us the premiere economy in the world. We produce energy better, more safely, and with more attention to the environment than anywhere else on the planet, and yet our industries are still discriminated against, maligned and declared as dead.”
“Well, not on my watch,” Gordon added. “Know this – Wyoming will always advocate for our industries, whether it be to protect against unconstitutional restraint of trade, or in their endeavors to deliver cleaner, more dependable, more affordable and safer energy to our nation.”
Saving the state’s coal industry may be the biggest undertaking the Legislature takes on this year. While the governor’s office has already taken step to pursue legal action against Washington state for access to foreign coal markets, numerous pieces of legislation – including measures like a coal-marketing program – are already on the table. Meanwhile, the governor’s office and the Legislature itself have taken on a greater role in guiding the policies of the state’s non-partisan Public Service Commission, which provides an independent oversight role for the state’s utilities.
This “all-hands-on-deck strategy” was a role he acknowledged in his speech, outlining his office’s push for the organization to closely examine the assumptions made in the Integrated Resource Plans of various utilities.
“Changes in them can impact hundreds of jobs,” Gordon said. “It is our duty to verify that the proposed early closures of coal-burning units are truly warranted and economical, and not just philosophical or political. Wyoming genuinely welcomes renewable resources like wind and solar. However, we will not recklessly abandon our most abundant and reliable energy source just because it is unpopular with some people.”
Gordon also urged lawmakers to support a number of key initiatives he favors for the state’s coal and natural gas industries, including legislation to fund a $25 million energy commercialization program in the state and support for other research to speed along carbon capture technologies.
"I cannot be more emphatic about this point," he said. "Time is of the essence, and we must act now to prevent coal mines from closing."
But Gordon also used his speech to support his own, personal initiatives, like mental health, which he said could be improved through innovative approaches, the introduction of an in-state suicide hotline, and better coordination between different agencies.
“This is just a start,” he said. “We need to work with providers and leverage all of our state resources to do a better job of attending to those in need.”