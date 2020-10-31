Five Wyoming Statehouse races to watch on Election Day

Most years, one would not be chastised for saying Wyoming’s elections get decided in the primaries.
But most years aren’t 2020.
After a primary election that saw numerous incumbents lose their seats and the Legislature take a rightward turn, the general election presents Wyoming voters with a number of different possibilities.
For the first time in years, Democrats stand to make a number of gains in Wyoming’s citizen Legislature, with cities like Cheyenne and Laramie standing as legitimate battlegrounds for Democrats and Republicans alike. Meanwhile, Wyoming’s fledgling Libertarian Party stands poised to make a statement this year, with several candidates in places like Sweetwater, Fremont and Natrona counties posing credible threats to seats long-held by Democrats or Republicans.
And despite partisan divisions and controversial funding decisions — including the withholding of support to Republican Ember Oakley in House District 55 — the Wyoming Republican Party could potentially expand its already dominant grip on the Statehouse this cycle, with one open seat up for grabs in Green River and a long-blue seat currently held by Cheyenne Democrat Sara Burlingame in their crosshairs.
Out of the 75 contests that will be playing out across the state on Election Day, these are the five races most worth watching when the results roll in.
Senate District 6: Anthony Bouchard vs. Britney Wallesch
Incumbent Anthony Bouchard has arguably been the state’s most polarizing candidate throughout his political career.
Once accused of harassing a number of University of Wyoming students for their views on gun control — a charge he denied — the Cheyenne Republican drew the ire of members of his own party this election cycle. A brutal primary campaign this year involved numerous attacks on Bouchard's opponent’s character, public social media battles with fellow lawmakers and the gun rights group he once ran becoming mired in a legal battle with the Wyoming secretary of state’s office over donor disclosures.
Bouchard defeated his primary opponent, Erin Johnson, by just over 150 votes to secure his party’s nomination — the largest margin of his career. In Tuesday’s general election, he will take on Democrat and nonprofit owner Britney Wallesch, who entered the closing days of the election as one of the best-funded candidates in Wyoming election history with more than $70,000 raised.
While the Republican candidate is a clear favorite — Wallesch, a Cheyenne native, is the first Democrat to run in the district this decade — it remains to be seen if the opposition to Bouchard will be enough to convince Johnson’s base to coalesce around Wallesch in the general. If so, this could be a competitive race. However, Wallesch’s lack of an endorsement from Johnson (and the district’s deep red constituency) could potentially pose problems. This race presents a major question mark for Election Day.
House District 11: Jared Olsen vs. Amy Spieker
Over the last several decades, Democrats have steadily seen their influence in the Wyoming Legislature diminished, falling from a sizable minority in the early 1990s to just a dozen members in 2020.
While their competitiveness has been inconsistent across the state throughout that time — the state elected Democratic Gov. Dave Freudenthal twice in the 2000s — this year could potentially be a significant year for Wyoming’s second-largest party.
In Laramie, candidate Jacqueline Grimes seeks to take out Republican Rep. Dan Furphy, who avoided defeat to a Democrat by just three points in his last campaign for the Wyoming House of Representatives in 2018. In Cheyenne, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Bob Nicholas faces Marcie Kindred, one of the best-coordinated Democratic candidates produced in a district where the Republican incumbent has won several consecutive elections by double digits.
The most credible Democratic challenge in the House, however, will likely be in House District 11, where health care professional Amy Spieker will take on Republican incumbent Jared Olsen in a district Olsen himself flipped from Democrat Mary Throne in 2016.
With significant budget cuts on the line in the midst of a pandemic, it remains to be seen if this purplish district will defer in their decision-making to Olsen’s legislative experience as a member of the influential Joint Appropriations Committee or to Spieker’s professional background, particularly given the district’s history of supporting Democrats.
Support Local Journalism
House District 54: Lloyd Larsen vs. Kevin Wilson
For the Democratic Party, House District 54 presents another opportunity for a pickup this cycle.
Rep. Lloyd Larsen — an effective, moderating voice in the Wyoming Legislature — has seen his performance dropping steadily over the last several election cycles, winning reelection by just over five points in 2018.
His opponent this year, Kevin Wilson, has run an aggressive and enthusiastic campaign, hoping the outdoor-loving community will go the way of the contiguous House District 33, which Democratic Rep. Andi Clifford managed to flip in the 2018 elections with a similar grassroots approach.
The demographics of Lander have changed in recent years and Wilson — an employee of the National Outdoor Leadership School — represents a large part of that change. Whether that sustains itself after the economic devastation of COVID-19 will be made clear on Tuesday.
House District 55: Ember Oakley vs. Bethany Baldes
Libertarian Bethany Baldes could make history Tuesday night.
Losing to longtime lawmaker David Miller by fewer than 60 votes in 2018, Baldes is now running for an open seat against Republican Ember Oakley, a similarly conservative candidate with an extensive background in Wyoming politics.
While Oakley has secured the endorsements of some of Wyoming’s top political voices, Baldes has earned the favor of conservative activists around the state as well as a number of prominent local Republicans, including Riverton Mayor Rich Gard, Rep. Tim Salazar and Miller himself.
Election forecasters believe the race could be close as well: In a recent forecast, the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics-affiliated election analyst Chaz Nuttycombe changed HD-55's rating from a “toss-up” to “lean Libertarian” in reaction to the latest campaign finance reports.
While Baldes is the most likely winner for Libertarians, the party has targeted a number of seats around the state held by Republican Reps. Jerry Paxton and Tom Walters in Carbon and Natrona counties, respectively, as well as a Green River seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Stan Blake. The national Libertarian Party has gotten involved in the latter district's race.
Should any of them win, they would become the Libertarian Party's first lawmaker in the history of the Wyoming Legislature.
House District 60: Mark Baker v. Lindsey Travis
While the few available Democratic seats in the Wyoming Legislature appear mainly be set in stone, Republicans do have a number of possibilities to flip seats around Wyoming.
In the Laramie district held by retiring Democratic Rep. Charles Pelkey — one of the Legislature’s most progressive members — criminal justice reform advocate Karlee Provenza seeks to take his place against 2018 runner-up Roxie Hensley, whose business recently gained attention in the press for sponsoring an event supporting right-wing militia activity in Laramie. In Cheyenne, Burlingame has also been targeted by the Wyoming GOP in her otherwise blue district after a narrow 69-vote win in 2018.
An intriguing district for Republicans could be Green River’s House District 60, where a seat once occupied by retiring Democratic Rep. John Freeman will now be filled by either Republican Mark Baker or Democrat Lindsey Travis.
Baker, who won his competitive primary by nine points, garnered more votes in that primary than both Travis and her competitor did in the Democratic Primary combined, and he will present the first credible Republican challenge to the seat since Republican Bill Hooley’s 11-point loss to Freeman in 2014.
He has a significant amount of financial support to help him do it as well: According to campaign finance reports, Baker has raked in nearly $20,000 in donations this election cycle, including large sums from Republican-backed political action committee Wyoming Hope and GOP megadonors Dan and Carleen Brophy, who gave handsomely to a number of far-right candidates in the primary.
Travis, the assistant library director at the Sweetwater County Library, closely resembles Freeman in both politics and civic life. In a district where Freeman continued to win by large margins despite paltry numbers for Democrats, it will be interesting to see if she can return a similar result.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.