Five Wyoming Statehouse races to watch on Election Day

The most credible Democratic challenge in the House, however, will likely be in House District 11, where health care professional Amy Spieker will take on Republican incumbent Jared Olsen in a district Olsen himself flipped from Democrat Mary Throne in 2016.

With significant budget cuts on the line in the midst of a pandemic, it remains to be seen if this purplish district will defer in their decision-making to Olsen’s legislative experience as a member of the influential Joint Appropriations Committee or to Spieker’s professional background, particularly given the district’s history of supporting Democrats.

House District 54: Lloyd Larsen vs. Kevin Wilson

For the Democratic Party, House District 54 presents another opportunity for a pickup this cycle.

Rep. Lloyd Larsen — an effective, moderating voice in the Wyoming Legislature — has seen his performance dropping steadily over the last several election cycles, winning reelection by just over five points in 2018.

His opponent this year, Kevin Wilson, has run an aggressive and enthusiastic campaign, hoping the outdoor-loving community will go the way of the contiguous House District 33, which Democratic Rep. Andi Clifford managed to flip in the 2018 elections with a similar grassroots approach.