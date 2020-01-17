Flirting with a Senate run, Foster Friess to kick off 'listening tour' of Wyoming

In a statement Friday, Friess — who has refrained from making a concrete commitment to a Senate run — appeared to be taking the prospect seriously, as he seemed to draw a direct contrast between himself and fellow conservative Lummis, who has served most of her life in public office.

“I’ll be asking Wyoming voters what they are looking for in their next Senator,” he said in his statement. “Do they want a businessman and political outsider willing to disrupt the status quo in Washington?”

Since Cheney dropped out of the conversation for U.S. Senate, Lummis — who has focused her campaign on border security and close ties to President Donald Trump — has already garnered significant amounts of support from the conservative establishment, netting several endorsements from influential groups like the Club For Growth and the Senate Conservatives Fund, both of whom have already solicited their members to donate to Lummis’ campaign.

However, Friess, whom Trump endorsed in the 2018 election, could be formidable, maintaining a sizable national support network and a near-unparalleled capacity to finance his own campaign.

With the Aug. 18 primary far off and with experience entering races late — he entered 2018’s contest in April, months after his peers — Friess has plenty of time to feel out the competition.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.