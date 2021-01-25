Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz coming to Wyoming as anti-Cheney effort grows

Since Rep. Liz Cheney voted to impeach President Donald Trump earlier this month, loyalists to the president have taken a growing interest in Wyoming politics as calls for her removal as Republican Conference Chair have begun to escalate.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz – one of the president’s most ardent supporters in Congress – is taking things a step further.

According to social media posts, Gaetz – a longtime Cheney critic and Florida Republican who represents one of the nation’s most conservative districts -- will be travelling to the Wyoming Capitol this week to speak out against Cheney, piling onto a growing wave of conservatives to target her for her vote.

In recent weeks, a petition begun by House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Biggs has been circulating calling for her removal as the House’s third-ranking Republican, opening a yawning rift in the ranks of the House GOP between those loyal to the former president and those looking to move forward as it fights from a minority position in Congress.

“I do not want her job,” Gaetz said in a Sunday Twitter post. “I unequivocally am not seeking a position in House Leadership. I also know Wyoming can do better.”