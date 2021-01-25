Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz coming to Wyoming as anti-Cheney effort grows

Since Rep. Liz Cheney voted to impeach President Donald Trump earlier this month, loyalists to the president have taken a growing interest in Wyoming politics as calls for her removal as Republican Conference Chair have begun to escalate.
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz – one of the president’s most ardent supporters in Congress – is taking things a step further.
According to social media posts, Gaetz – a longtime Cheney critic and Florida Republican who represents one of the nation’s most conservative districts -- will be travelling to the Wyoming Capitol this week to speak out against Cheney, piling onto a growing wave of conservatives to target her for her vote.
In recent weeks, a petition begun by House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Biggs has been circulating calling for her removal as the House’s third-ranking Republican, opening a yawning rift in the ranks of the House GOP between those loyal to the former president and those looking to move forward as it fights from a minority position in Congress.
“I do not want her job,” Gaetz said in a Sunday Twitter post. “I unequivocally am not seeking a position in House Leadership. I also know Wyoming can do better.”
"By embracing the language and the arguments of the radical left instead of the America First movement, Liz Cheney is spitting into the eyes of tens of millions of Americans."
A spokesman for Cheney, in a statement to the Washington Examiner, was blunt in their response: "Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home,” they wrote, linking to a video of Gaetz applying makeup on himself for a television appearance. “In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up.”
The event is set for 1 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming State Capitol, and will take place during a lunch break for the Wyoming Legislature. Rep. Ocean Andrew – a freshman Republican from Laramie – has organized a Facebook page promoting the gathering.
In the weeks since Cheney’s vote, supporters of former President Trump in Wyoming and around the country have been growing increasingly organized in their efforts to vote her out of office, saying she does not represent the will of the 70% of Wyoming voters who supported Trump in the 2020 general elections. Over the weekend, both the Lincoln County and Johnson County Republican Parties joined Carbon County’s GOP in voting to censure Cheney, while rumors have been swirling that the Wyoming Republican Party could be considering a similar measure at its meeting next month.
Cheney’s vote has already inspired numerous primary challenges as well. Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, the first to announce, has already raised tens of thousands of dollars while appearing in a series of interviews on conservative networks like FOXNews and Newsmax. His campaign has also gained him numerous friendly write-ups in partisan outlets like the Gateway Pundit.
Darin Smith -- one of Cheney's opponents in 2016 – told Wyoming Public Radio last week he was considering a run against her as well, while several others have already made their intentions public.
Scott Presler, a popular influencer in right-wing politics, has also announced he will be coming to Wyoming, building on a Jan. 22 promise he made to his nearly 796,000 followers help “primary Republicans who betrayed President Trump.”
“Just got off the phone with Wyoming,” he wrote on his Twitter page. “We’re looking to register new voters, recruit candidates to run for office, & prepare for 2022. I’ve never been to Wyoming before, but I’ve got my boots.”