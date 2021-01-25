Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz sees Wyoming as testing ground for Trump-style populism

Over the weekend, the Florida congressman announced he would be speaking out against Cheney on the steps of the Wyoming Capitol to "talk about the failed leadership of Liz Cheney within our party and the failed policies that she advocates for."

"I intend to rack up the frequent flyer miles traveling the country to talk about my vision for the Republican Party," he told reporters on Monday in a conference call discussing the visit.

The question now is what that vision actually looks like.

Trump is now out of office, and the Republican Party — without control of the House, Senate or White House — is weaker than it’s been in a decade and at war with itself over allegiances to the most divisive and unpopular president America has had in 80 years.

While some see a need for the party to change, others — like Gaetz — see opportunity in doubling down on the populist brand of conservative politics that elevated Trump to the White House. Wyoming, Gaetz said in an interview with the Star-Tribune, could be a proving ground for that hypothesis, and an early testing ground for the viability of Trump and his loyalists as the foundation of a new Republican Party.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}