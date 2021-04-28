Following nod toward possible presidential run, Rep. Liz Cheney says she's committed to 2022 House race

In Rep. Liz Cheney’s first call with Wyoming reporters since she told the New York Post that she is not ruling out a presidential run in 2024 or beyond, the congresswoman affirmed that she is wholly committed to her 2022 congressional race and continuing to advocate for Wyomingites.
“I am absolutely dedicated and committed to winning my primary race and earning the votes of the people of Wyoming, both in the primary and in the general election,” she said Wednesday. “It's a critical time to make sure that we have the strongest person in Washington fighting on behalf of our values, fighting on behalf of our energy industry, our (agriculture) industry, our families.”
Her comments come one day after a statement issued by former President Donald Trump, a consistent critic of Cheney’s since she voted to impeach him following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
“Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race,” Trump said. “She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President, in order to save face.”
Cheney has been the subject of considerable criticism by Wyoming's far right since her impeachment vote, with two state lawmakers — Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne and Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper — announcing bids to unseat her in the 2022 GOP primary. But Cheney made it clear in her comments to reporters that she was not backing out of the House race, as the former president suggested.
“Look, I think clearly that's all wishful thinking by Donald Trump,” Cheney said of the statement.
Outside of her future political races, Cheney called President Joe Biden’s moratorium on new leases for oil and gas drilling on federal land a “heartless policy move.”
As of 2020, less than 28% of oil and natural gas production takes place on federal land across the U.S., but it has an outsized role in Wyoming, where almost 50% of the land is federally owned.
The moratorium was issued in late January and has so far been extended into June.
The suspension of new drilling permits, in addition to the Biden administration’s cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline and the 30x30 climate program “reflects a total lack of understanding of what's happening on the ground in Wyoming and across the West,” Cheney added.