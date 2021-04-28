Following nod toward possible presidential run, Rep. Liz Cheney says she's committed to 2022 House race

In Rep. Liz Cheney’s first call with Wyoming reporters since she told the New York Post that she is not ruling out a presidential run in 2024 or beyond, the congresswoman affirmed that she is wholly committed to her 2022 congressional race and continuing to advocate for Wyomingites.

“I am absolutely dedicated and committed to winning my primary race and earning the votes of the people of Wyoming, both in the primary and in the general election,” she said Wednesday. “It's a critical time to make sure that we have the strongest person in Washington fighting on behalf of our values, fighting on behalf of our energy industry, our (agriculture) industry, our families.”

Her comments come one day after a statement issued by former President Donald Trump, a consistent critic of Cheney’s since she voted to impeach him following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.