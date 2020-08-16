For Democrats, Tuesday's U.S. Senate Primary could guide future conversations on party's future

If you’re looking for what separates the high-profile candidates in this year’s race for Wyoming’s Democratic Senate nomination, consider the health care discussion that took place during the Aug. 3 debate.
Nathan Wendt – the vice president of a Jackson clean energy think tank – had just completed his pitch for “Medicaid For All Who Want It” as a means to harness market forces for good in a country that boasts the highest health care delivery costs in the developed world. Wendt, who represents the moderate arm of the state’s Democratic Party, pitched it as a pragmatic solution to overcoming one of the biggest challenges facing policymakers in Washington today: a highly polarized Congress.
“Instead of it being this big battle we may or may not win, it just lets the free market decide,” said Wendt.
It was a philosophy diametrically opposed to the beliefs of Yana Ludwig, an activist and community organizer who is running as an openly socialist candidate. From Ludwig’s perspective, health care affordability is not a question of compromise when the deal being brokered is with private insurance companies angling for a profit and the politicians those profits help keep in office.
“This line that Nathan just said was exactly how the (Affordable Care Act) was sold to progressives 10 years ago,” Ludwig – the race’s only unabashed supporter of a single payer healthcare system – responded. “And I don’t believe it. I do not believe that Democrats who are moderate are going to actually do the work of making that transition.”
That exchange – and the vocal debate that followed – underscored a larger shift taking place in Democratic politics in Wyoming and across the country: the fight for the party’s identity.
On one side of the discussion are party moderates who are looking to attract Republicans and independents disaffected by President Donald Trump and his party’s shift to the right. On the other side stand the progressives, whose populist appeals to the working class have drawn the ire of mainstream Republicans and influenced discussions about the role of government in everyday life.
It could be argued that discussion seems far-removed from a state such as Wyoming, where registered Democrats constitute just 18 percent of all registered voters and Republicans reign supreme.
But then again, 2020 isn’t an ordinary year. While the state’s Democratic U.S. Senate races are often competitive, it is a rarity for the party to produce three viable candidates in those races. Where Ludwig has built a campaign with an impressive volunteer operation, both Wendt and University of Wyoming professor Merav Ben David have attracted alumni from high-profile campaigns such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential bid and Alabama Democrat Doug Jones’ unlikely 2018 Senate win, capping off impressive fundraising hauls for candidates who have yet to receive serious national attention.
Though the Democrats’ chances are likely slim in this November’s general election, the candidates hope their party’s solutions to the financial and social challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic will help attract people to their message.
“Yeah, we have not elected a Democrat in a long time,” Ben David said. “But times have changed, and we need to look forward, rather than at precedent. Things are changing in Wyoming, and while I won’t pretend that many Republicans are ready for change, there are enough.”
But this year presents another opportunity. With three strong candidates of three differing political philosophies, Wyoming’s 42,000 registered Democrats will have an opportunity to define the direction of their party’s future at a time when voters of all persuasions find themselves at a crossroads.
“There’s this far-right version of Republicanism and there’s a moderate version of Republicanism,” said Ludwig. “And that battle has been very on the surface in this election cycle in Wyoming. While it’s been more cordial on the Democratic side – we’re not getting into drunken brawls or anything – I do think that there’s a similarly important discussion happening. There was that moment in the debate where I kind of went after Nathan a little bit about his health care policy, and I think those are really important moments right now, like, ‘What are moderate Democrats actually doing? What are progressives actually asking for?’ I think those are really important party conversations that we’re needing to have right now.”
All three major candidates are approaching that discussion differently. Running as a socialist, Ludwig hopes to test concepts long vilified by the state’s Republican Party and distanced from by mainstream Democrats. She’s centering her strategy around policies that appeal to the state’s working class and marginalized communities.
Meanwhile, Ben David has modeled herself as a compromise between party progressives and its moderates, not supporting Ludwig’s more ambitious policies while leaning on her extensive background as a scientist – and pragmatic approaches to solving climate change – in her case to help lead the country.
Wendt – the moderate in the race – hopes to stand out among all of them as a Democrat with policies palatable to disaffected conservatives and middle-of-the-road independents.
“What I think is the right approach to leading is to focus on where the bulk of the people are and the big issues that are impacting their lives, and start from there,” said Wendt. “That’s where you can make the biggest difference. I pride myself in being a leader who’s flexible.
“I’m a Democrat,” he added. “But I believe in an independent-minded message. I believe in finding the best idea and if it holds true, that should be the idea that should win the day: not based off of what framework it fits into. In my platform and campaign website, I do take some things from the right in Wyoming like deficit reduction – people are worried about that, I’m also worried about it, so it’s part of my platform. To me, that’s not a political thing. That’s just reality.”
To date, much of the conversations fueling conversations among Democrats this cycle have been on policy at a time where the Republican front-runner for the U.S. Senate, Cynthia Lummis, has centered her campaign squarely on social issues.
In a recent interview with the Star-Tribune, Lummis expressed concern over social unrest in America’s major cities, “cancel culture” and the censorship of conservatives on social media platforms.
In a state far-removed from the big cities and the culture of the coasts, it’s a discussion Democrats are unlikely to win come November. But it’s also a conversation Democrats don’t particularly care about right now.
“People are literally dying because of policy right now,” said Ludwig. “This is where we should be talking.”
