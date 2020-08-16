For Democrats, Tuesday's U.S. Senate Primary could guide future conversations on party's future

All three major candidates are approaching that discussion differently. Running as a socialist, Ludwig hopes to test concepts long vilified by the state’s Republican Party and distanced from by mainstream Democrats. She’s centering her strategy around policies that appeal to the state’s working class and marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, Ben David has modeled herself as a compromise between party progressives and its moderates, not supporting Ludwig’s more ambitious policies while leaning on her extensive background as a scientist – and pragmatic approaches to solving climate change – in her case to help lead the country.

Wendt – the moderate in the race – hopes to stand out among all of them as a Democrat with policies palatable to disaffected conservatives and middle-of-the-road independents.

“What I think is the right approach to leading is to focus on where the bulk of the people are and the big issues that are impacting their lives, and start from there,” said Wendt. “That’s where you can make the biggest difference. I pride myself in being a leader who’s flexible.