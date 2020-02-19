For many Wyomingites, it's getting harder to make ends meet, study finds

Though the numbers outlined in the study presented a bleak picture for the state’s most economically vulnerable, those like Connolly and Smith see opportunity in the statistics. The lack of wage growth in Wyoming underscores the additional need for work support programs like childcare and SNAP benefits and – if not that – the need for greater wage transparency and higher minimum wages.

“If we truly want to have a conversation about which families are meeting their basic needs and which might benefit from supports and job training, then we need to take a deeper dive into what it takes to meet these basic needs,” said the WWF’s Megan Degenfelder.

The true value of the self-sufficiency standard, Smith said, is to help the public and policymakers understand what it actually takes for Wyoming residents to make the bare minimum needed to take care of their basic needs without tapping into public assistance. While the standard includes the cost of maintaining a car, contributions to a retirement fund or groceries, she said, it does not account for things like a new car payment, a cup of coffee, or an occasional pizza delivery.

“This truly represents what a family needs to pay their bills, and many families are still falling short,” Smith said.