For many Wyomingites, it's getting harder to make ends meet, study finds

CHEYENNE – When Gov. Dave Freudenthal and the state’s First Lady, Nancy Freudenthal, first introduced the idea of tracking a self-sufficiency standard for the state back in 2005, making a living in Wyoming as a low-income earner was already hard enough.
Roughly 15 years later, things have gotten even harder, according to a new report from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation. Marking the first update to the state’s self-sufficiency standard since 2016, this year’s survey presents what Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, described as a “sobering” look into increasing levels of inequality in Wyoming, driven primarily by slow wage growth for the state’s poorest residents and fast-rising costs of living in communities across the state.
"There is not one county where a family can survive on minimum wage,” Connolly said in introducing the study. “At all. Not anywhere close. It’s sobering."
Over the past five years alone, the standard for self-sufficiency – defined as all the costs needed to support one’s self without public assistance – has increased by an average of 67 percent in every county across the state.
While the standard varies widely based on one’s location and family size, the cost of living anywhere far outpaces the state’s federal minimum wage standard of $7.25 an hour. In Sweetwater County, for example, a single adult would need to make a minimum of $10.24 per hour – equivalent to $21,624 per year – to meet the bare minimum for survival, compared to $17.78 for a single parent and $12.85 per parent in a family of four.
For reference, roughly one-quarter of Wyomingites earn less than $28,000 per year annually, according to 2018 estimates from the Department of Workforce Services, with nearly half of them earning less than $21,000 per year.
If those wages aren’t met, citizens are then more likely to require public assistance to help pay for costs of things like health care, housing and groceries.
These costs -- driven primarily by rises in the cost of housing, childcare, and health care – were felt most in places like Teton County (where the standard nearly doubled) and least in places like Uinta County, which still saw the average self-sufficiency standard for families increase by 50 percent over that time.
“Costs have gone up, we all know that,” Connolly said. “When we go to the grocery store, when we put gas in our car, we know that. But wages have not increased to the same level.”
While wages have kept up with these cost of living increases in places such as Natrona County, others have not been so lucky. Since 2005, according to Wyoming Women’s Foundation director Rebekah Smith – whose group produced the study -- wages have risen 41 percent, increasing inequality and reducing opportunity for low-wage earners across the state – particularly for demographics like single mothers, who typically make less than their male counterparts.
Though the numbers outlined in the study presented a bleak picture for the state’s most economically vulnerable, those like Connolly and Smith see opportunity in the statistics. The lack of wage growth in Wyoming underscores the additional need for work support programs like childcare and SNAP benefits and – if not that – the need for greater wage transparency and higher minimum wages.
“If we truly want to have a conversation about which families are meeting their basic needs and which might benefit from supports and job training, then we need to take a deeper dive into what it takes to meet these basic needs,” said the WWF’s Megan Degenfelder.
The true value of the self-sufficiency standard, Smith said, is to help the public and policymakers understand what it actually takes for Wyoming residents to make the bare minimum needed to take care of their basic needs without tapping into public assistance. While the standard includes the cost of maintaining a car, contributions to a retirement fund or groceries, she said, it does not account for things like a new car payment, a cup of coffee, or an occasional pizza delivery.
“This truly represents what a family needs to pay their bills, and many families are still falling short,” Smith said.
Most of the legislation intended to address these problems in the 2020 session – a minimum wage increase, support for food banks and wage transparency legislation – have already died, either on the floor or in committee. But living wage advocates both in the Legislature and on the ground see other opportunities to make some progress this year, eyeing legislation to allow schools to give surplus food to needy families and allow food banks to contribute to their stores.
Boosting legislation to improve supports for those families, Smith said, can help ultimately to increase their ability to build opportunity for themselves. Down the road, some like Connolly see the study as a conversation point to help build the case for future pieces of legislation.
“I like good data," Connolly said. "But I like thinking about what we as a state can do about it. That is the real benefit of the study – our ability to act in a Wyoming way. We know one size does not fit all, but in Wyoming, we also know that we help our neighbors. So I plan on using that data.”