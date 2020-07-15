Former Albany County GOP chairman disbarred after facing numerous ethics violations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Albany County Republican Party Chairman Michael Pearce was stripped of his license to practice law Wednesday by the Wyoming Bar Association after an investigation found he exhibited behaviors “disturbingly similar” to a separate case that led to his suspension last year.

In a report by the Wyoming State Bar Association’s Christopher Hawks, Pearce was accused of committing numerous violations while representing two separate clients last year, amounting to what investigators described as a “pattern of misconduct” in how he conducted his practice.

According to the report, Pearce — who recently resigned his post as chairman of the Albany County Republican Party — failed to return documents and maintain sufficient contact with a client upon the conclusion of a 2017 criminal case in Rawlins, leading to a complaint and an investigation by the Wyoming Bar Association that Pearce – according to the report – refused to comply with.