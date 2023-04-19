Converse County rancher and former lawmaker Frank Moore is running for the Wyoming Republican Party's top post, making him the only confirmed challenger to current state GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne.

"I think the Republican Party needs to be brought back together. It needs to have some healing," Moore said. "I think Frank Eathorne has put in a lot of effort, he's a good man, but I'm just ready for change."

Moore served two terms in the state Legislature in the early '90s and formerly sat on the board of directors for the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, according to a biography provided to the Star-Tribune.

He has a long and involved history in Wyoming's agriculture industry. A fourth generation Wyoming sheep and cattle rancher, Moore ran his family ranch outside of Douglas for 30 years with his wife Elaine and still lives there. They also headed an outfitting business for deer, antelope and elk hunters.

Moore, a co-owner of "The Lamb Guys," a company that markets frozen lamb throughout the U.S., served in the past as president of the Wyoming Wool Growers Association and the American Sheep Industry Association. He was also vice chairman and chairman of a multi-state lamb marketing cooperative for more than 17 years.

His service in the agriculture industry has earned him the American Sheep Association's McClure Silver Ram Award — which is given to sheep producers who have made "substantial contributions" to the industry in their state — as well as recognition in the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame.

When the horizontal drilling boom hit Converse County, Moore worked with oil companies to minimize disruption for landowners and helped start three businesses that provided services to the oil companies.

Moore said he sees "a lot of problems" stemming from federal policies in terms of their impact on Wyoming's agriculture and energy industries. He expressed trepidation about restrictions on oil drilling, rules favoring electric cars and the proposed changes to the Waters of the United States rule, which would put more water features, including those on private land, under federal regulation. (Wyoming joined other states to challenge the revision in a lawsuit.)

"An awful lot of the policies just don't fit the state of Wyoming," he said.

"There's a need for our energy industry and a need for fossil fuel vehicles right now, for sure. I just see the Biden administration and a lot of the policies and decisions they're making as detrimental to the Wyoming way of life."

Eathorne, the current Wyoming GOP leader, announced at a meeting earlier this year his intention to run for a third term — a move that some said is unusual but within the party's bylaws. He ran unopposed in his last election.

Eathorne's tenure has occurred during what some describe as the most fractured period in the Wyoming Republican Party's recent history. While some have praised him for his handling of those divides, and for the party's growing dominance in the state, others have criticized him as being an instigator of strife within the party.

The divides in the party leave much for the next state GOP chairman to overcome. Moore, who described himself as a "non-confrontational people person," said he believes he'll be able to navigate these fractures given his past experience.

"I've been involved with a lot of controversy and strife, and I've been able to handle it," he said.

"I think the Republican Party needs to be brought together, and I think what it's going to take is some listening and just some understanding."

March saw significant changes in the makeup of county Republican party leadership, with a number of counties where disruptor elements in the party had once dominated shifting in favor of more pluralist conservative leaders.

That has significant implications for the state GOP leadership elections, given that leadership from each county will make up the voting body that will choose who heads the state party.

The shakeup at the county level is less favorable for the reelection of those who currently head the state GOP, making the Wyoming Republican Party's May leadership elections less predictable, though Moore said he thinks his chances of success are good.

"I've talked to pretty much all sides of the of the spectrum within the Republican Party right now, and I've been encouraged by pretty much everybody I've talked to," he said.

The state GOP leadership elections will be held May 6 in Jackson.