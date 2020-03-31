Former lawmaker James Byrd looks to return to Legislature in Senate bid

Former Cheyenne Representative James Byrd has run in contested elections before.

And for most of his career, he’s rarely lost.

After pulling out the win in a four-way Democratic primary in House District 44 with nearly 60 percent of the vote more than a decade ago, the five-term lawmaker essentially steamrolled his way to re-election every year after, from his convincing win in the 2008 general election to his final re-election campaign in 2016, where he won re-election by more than seven points in one of the highest turnout years for Republicans in state history.

On Tuesday, Byrd announced he would be looking to make a return to the Wyoming Legislature – this time, as a member of the Senate – with a formal, kick-off announcement in an interview with KGAB Radio’s Glenn Woods. It’s familiar ground for Byrd: the son of Wyoming’s first-ever African American lawmaker, Harriet Elizabeth Byrd, and a veteran of Wyoming’s politics, Byrd knows how to navigate the halls of the Capitol, the multiple personalities inhabiting it, and most importantly, how to be effective inside of it.

Even as a Democrat working to be heard in a Legislature traditionally overrun with Republicans.