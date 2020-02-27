Former lawmaker's porn joke on House floor draws rebuke from leadership

“A breach of that tradition is unacceptable, and won’t be tolerated by a member of this body, or any of our guests. I specifically condemn the language that was used that breached the order of this House of Representatives,” he added, to a standing ovation.

“His job as presiding officer of the House is to maintain decorum and respect for the institution and the people there,” said Marguerite Herman, a longtime activist in the Legislature. “Speaker Harshman did just that tonight, gaining the respect of everyone in the room. His comments were spot-on.”

For some long-time observers in Cheyenne, Harshman’s speech was seen as a statement that the casual chauvinism and crass tone of the old days in the Wyoming Legislature would no longer be tolerated -- a culture a number of lawmakers say they’ve simply grown accustomed to over the years.

“One legislator and I had a conversation this morning that he simply didn’t understand he was making people feel uncomfortable,” Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, said in an interview Thursday night, referring to another lawmaker whom she did not specify. “I believe that the fact it makes us uncomfortable is the point, and that’s why he does it. Speaker Harshman can contribute to us saying those days are over, and the banality of men in power to make their jokes about disability pornography on the floor of the people’s house is over.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.