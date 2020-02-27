Former lawmaker's porn joke on House floor draws rebuke from leadership

CHEYENNE – House Speaker Steve Harshman strongly condemned former state lawmaker Bruce Burns on the House floor Thursday night in response to a crass joke about pornography the Sheridan Republican made before a packed House chamber that morning.
A Sheridan Republican and former Appropriations Committee chairman, Burns was a long-time fixture of the Wyoming Legislature at the time of his 2018 retirement, serving 24 years between the House and Senate. On Thursday, Harshman – per House tradition – invited the former lawmaker to the dais to address the body, where it appeared Burns was going to tell the packed chamber an amusing story about a recent, three-week road trip.
That was not the case.
“I was at this motel, and I went to the desk clerk and asked to have my porn disabled,” Burns said, with at least one child looking on from the gallery. “And she said, ‘We only have regular porn, you sick bastard.’”
The remarks – which got a smattering of applause – prompted at least one lawmaker to walk out and Harshman, at the close of business Thursday night, to address the events that had occurred several hours earlier.
“I think the remarks were really inappropriate,” Harshman told lawmakers. “I think they were offensive to this body and to our great traditions here. And I don’t appreciate the breach of that privilege that I granted. It’s that decorum and integrity that makes you guys the best House in America, and it’s important it stays maintained.”
“A breach of that tradition is unacceptable, and won’t be tolerated by a member of this body, or any of our guests. I specifically condemn the language that was used that breached the order of this House of Representatives,” he added, to a standing ovation.
“His job as presiding officer of the House is to maintain decorum and respect for the institution and the people there,” said Marguerite Herman, a longtime activist in the Legislature. “Speaker Harshman did just that tonight, gaining the respect of everyone in the room. His comments were spot-on.”
For some long-time observers in Cheyenne, Harshman’s speech was seen as a statement that the casual chauvinism and crass tone of the old days in the Wyoming Legislature would no longer be tolerated -- a culture a number of lawmakers say they’ve simply grown accustomed to over the years.
“One legislator and I had a conversation this morning that he simply didn’t understand he was making people feel uncomfortable,” Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, said in an interview Thursday night, referring to another lawmaker whom she did not specify. “I believe that the fact it makes us uncomfortable is the point, and that’s why he does it. Speaker Harshman can contribute to us saying those days are over, and the banality of men in power to make their jokes about disability pornography on the floor of the people’s house is over.”