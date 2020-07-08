Former legislator and House candidate criticized after shooting neighbor's dog

“I don’t make a habit of shooting animals if I don’t have to,” he added later. “I’m a dog lover myself. I did what I did because I believed my family and my property were in danger.”

While Parkins acknowledged his own responsibility to keep the dog contained in his house, he believes Lone could have done more to identify the owner before shooting the pet, noting his wife was driving up and down their street looking for it at the time the shooting happened and had even waved at Lone moments before the shooting.

"He had no remorse, didn’t care, and then proceeded to wink at my wife as he concluded telling her about the death of my dog like it was no big deal," Parkins wrote in a public Facebook post Tuesday night, several weeks after the shooting.

Parkins added that in the past, he had been unaware that his dog had been harassing Lone’s livestock when it had gotten out and would have done something to have prevented it from happening again had he known.

“What my wife and I find frustrating is that we had never heard of this,” Parkins said. “The first we ever heard of any of this was when Lars came to our door to tell us that our dog had been shot.”