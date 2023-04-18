Wyoming's former Rep. Liz Cheney lived through the thick of arguably the most defining moments in U.S. history. She'll share that story in her forthcoming memoir, "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning."

Little, Brown and Company announced Tuesday that it will publish Cheney's book, which is slated to come out Nov. 14. It aims to explain why she stood against her party to denounce former President Donald Trump in the wake of the 2020 elections and what's at stake in 2024.

“The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self- sustaining. It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans," Cheney said in the announcement.

"When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?”

Cheney, who lost her primary election last year to Wyoming's current representative, Trump-backed land attorney Harriet Hageman, became one of the former president's most outspoken critics after he claimed, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Cheney voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack of the U.S. Capitol. She also served as vice chair of the committee that investigated the attack and eventually voted unanimously to refer charges against Trump to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Cheney suffered backlash for going against the Republican Party in her denouncement of Trump.

The Wyoming GOP and the Republican National Committee censured her over her stance toward Trump and her role on the Jan. 6 committee. At a May rally in Casper, Trump stood beside Hageman onstage and told the crowd to "fire" Cheney.

That discontent resonated among Wyoming's voters: Hageman, Trump's pick to unseat Cheney, trounced the former congresswoman in last year's primary election by nearly 40 points. Cheney had coasted to victory in previous elections.

Despite the backlash, Cheney made it her mission to ensure Trump would never again hold office. At the last Jan. 6 committee meeting in December, she called Trump "unfit for any office."

“The orderly transfer of authority, as called for in the Constitution, routinely takes place, as it has for almost two centuries, and few of us stop to think how unique we really are. In the eyes of many in the world, this every-four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle,” Cheney said in her opening statement at the meeting.

“Every President in our history has defended this orderly transfer of authority, except one. January 6, 2021 was the first time one American President refused his Constitutional duty to transfer power peacefully to the next.”

Trump was recently indicted and pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records related to hush money payments he allegedly made to an adult film actress and a Playboy model. He's also at the center of criminal investigations in Georgia and Washington related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his handling of classified materials.

