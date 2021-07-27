Former Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident

After 23 years in the Senate, Enzi announced in May 2019 he would not be running for re-election in 2020. He was succeeded by Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

Enzi was regarded as a mild-mannered, conservative lawmaker during his time in office. In a time of increasing political polarization, he stressed his 80-20 rule -- politicians should focus on the 80% of things they agree on rather than the 20% where they are in opposition.

“You never saw the incendiary part of Congress from him where everybody makes a speech to piss off the other side and get a response from the other side,” Michael Von Flatern, a longtime Gillette lawmaker who served as Enzi’s pilot on his U.S. Senate campaigns, previously told the Star-Tribune.“His philosophy was to not say anything unless you can say something good. So that’s what he did.”