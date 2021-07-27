 Skip to main content
Former Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident
Former Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident

  Updated
Enzi

Sen. Mike Enzi mingles with family, friends and constituents before announcing his retirement during a press conference at Gillette City Hall Saturday morning, May 4, 2019.

 Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune

Former Sen. Mike Enzi died Monday after suffering serious injuries in a recent bike accident. He was 77.

The announcement of Enzi's passing came in a tweet posted at 11:14 p.m. to his senatorial Twitter account. 

"His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern," a second tweet stated. "They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time. The family is planning to hold a celebration of a life well-lived, with details to be shared later."

News of his injuries first came Saturday, when the former Senator’s son, Brad Enzi, tweeted a statement. 

“One of the best basketball fans in the country needs giant prayers tonight after a bike wreck and life flight last night. Also happens to be my GOAT [greatest of all time] Dad,” the tweet began.

The Gillette News Record later reported that Enzi was biking near his home in Gillette shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday when he crashed his bike. No other vehicles were involved, according to a family spokesman.

Enzi suffered a broken neck and broken ribs in the accident. When officers arrived, he was unconscious, but doctors were able to stabilize him at a local hospital, according to the newspaper.

The quiet senator with a calculator watch: Wyoming's Mike Enzi retires after 23 years in Washington

The longtime Wyoming politician was flown to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado for further treatment. Earlier on Monday, his Twitter account posted a message saying the extent of his injuries were not yet known. 

Enzi first served as mayor of Gillette from 1975 to 1982, after former Sen. Al Simpson -- then state Sen. Simpson -- convinced the 29-year-old to seek the post after they bumped into each other in Cody.

Enzi went on to serve in the Wyoming House of Representatives and later the Wyoming Senate. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1997 -- following Simpson’s retirement -- where he represented Wyoming until his retirement at the end of 2020.

After 23 years in the Senate, Enzi announced in May 2019 he would not be running for re-election in 2020. He was succeeded by Sen. Cynthia Lummis. 

Enzi was regarded as a mild-mannered, conservative lawmaker during his time in office. In a time of increasing political polarization, he stressed his 80-20 rule -- politicians should focus on the 80% of things they agree on rather than the 20% where they are in opposition. 

“You never saw the incendiary part of Congress from him where everybody makes a speech to piss off the other side and get a response from the other side,” Michael Von Flatern, a longtime Gillette lawmaker who served as Enzi’s pilot on his U.S. Senate campaigns, previously told the Star-Tribune.“His philosophy was to not say anything unless you can say something good. So that’s what he did.”

Before entering politics, Enzi was a shoe salesman in Gillette and an accountant. He was the first ever accountant to be the chairman of the Budget Committee in Congress.

Born in Washington but raised in Wyoming, Enzi attended elementary school in Thermopolis and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1962.

Enzi is survived by his three children, Brad, Amy and Emily and his wife Diana. 

 

