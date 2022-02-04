Former state Sen. Leland Christensen dies of COVID-19 complications

Former state Sen. Leland Christensen died Friday of complications from COVID-19. He was 62.

At the time he contracted COVID, he was undergoing chemotherapy for non-hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to the GoFundMe set up by his family. Chemotherapy patients are particularly susceptible to severe cases of COVID because their immune systems is often weaker.

Christensen was admitted to a local hospital in mid-December. He was moved to a regional hospital on Christmas Eve and then admitted to the ICU on Dec. 29, the GoFundMe said.

Christensen assumed his role as state director for Sen. Cynthia Lummis roughly a year before his passing. Before working at the federal level, Christensen served in the state senate from 2011 to 2018 and worked in the Teton County and Lincoln County sheriff’s offices. He also ran for House in 2016, finishing second in the GOP primary to the eventual winner, Rep. Liz Cheney.

He was succeeded in the Wyoming Legislature by Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson.

“As a soldier, a peace officer, or an elected or appointed official, Leland was a person who ran toward the challenges no matter what,” Gierau said. “He always gave 100%. Paty and I are heartbroken. Our prayers are with his family.”

Lummis issued a somber statement Friday.

“Leland’s death cuts me to the depths of my heart,” Lummis said in a statement. “Leland was all Wyoming. He was tough as nails, endlessly patient, unwaveringly kind.

“When I was elected to the US Senate, I knew I needed Leland on my team because he loved Wyoming people,” she continued. “He loved to help his fellow man. He cared about the challenges our state and its people face. His smile would light up every room and his laugh was infectious. He was a joy to be around. He was my dear friend.”

Two days before Christensen died, his son, Hunter, posted an update on the GoFundMe page.

“After a tough week fighting the infection, and some severe side effects, Leland appears to be making some baby steps forward in some areas, and others are holding the same level currently. Definitely not out of the woods yet, but that is the update for today. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”

Christensen is survived by his wife, Anita, and their five children.

Before he was admitted to the ICU, Christensen was asked what the biggest life lesson he had learned was.

“The love and support from friends and family and neighbors is humbling,” he said.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.