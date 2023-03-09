Former State Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the Wyoming Department of Education are being sued for failing to hand over records that plaintiffs say should have been public. The requested records concern Schroeder's hosting of a private event in October about the "sexualization" of children in schools.

Schroeder declined to comment on the lawsuit, referring questions to state Attorney General Bridget Hill.

Hill, as well as Wyoming Department of Education spokesperson Linda Finnerty, another defendant on the lawsuit, also declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Plaintiffs on the suit are Rodger McDaniel, a former lawmaker, and George Powers, a Cheyenne attorney.

The complaint, which they filed on Feb. 28, centers around Schroeder's "Stop the Sexualization of our Children" event that he hosted in October at Little America in Cheyenne.

Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Schroeder, previously head of the private Christian school Veritas Academy in Cody, to the interim state superintendent post in January 2022 after former superintendent Jillian Balow left to take a similar job in Virginia. Schroeder ran for election to the position but lost in August to current state superintendent Megan Degenfelder.

Schroeder's Oct. 25 event, which was attended by roughly 150 people, focused on the "issue of parental authority and standing up against the inappropriate sexualization" of kids in Wyoming, a topic which had been a focus of Schroeder's campaign. Parents, lawmakers and representatives of No Left Turn in Education — a parental rights organization that has cracked down on school libraries across the country — spoke at the event.

Schroeder initially intended to organize the event through the department of education in his official capacity as state superintendent of public instruction. But on Oct. 19, the Wyoming Department of Education issued a statement saying that Schroeder had "decided to separate the press conference from the Wyoming Department of Education," and that "no state funds" would be used to pay for the event.

After consulting with department administrators, including former deputy superintendent Chad Auer, Finnerty suggested in an Oct. 11 email to Schroeder that the press conference "should follow a slightly different process" than a Wyoming Department of Education event, because it would feature speakers from No Left Turn in Education, including the organization's president Elena Fishbein.

"No Left Turn's leadership are not spokespersons for the agency, therefore the event should be led by them," Finnerty wrote in the email.

"This recommendation is based on the understanding that the WDE is a compliance agency, charged with helping districts comply with federal and state regulations," Finnerty continued. "This event does not fall into something the agency would be doing tied to that or any requests from the legislature."

Though the press conference was supposed to be separated from the Wyoming Department of Education, Schroeder said in his opening remarks at the event that concern about the "sexualization" of kids in schools "clearly falls under the general supervision of the superintendent of public schools here in Wyoming."

Schroeder told reporters at the press conference that he had paid for the event with his own funds, as well as with donations from unnamed persons. He said the event had cost roughly $3,000, and that he had received help from Wyoming Moms for Liberty groups to organize the press conference.

The complaint, however, alleges that the department's Oct. 19 statement "contained material misrepresentation of fact," and that "state funds had already been committed" to pay for expenses related to Schroeder's event. According to receipts included in the complaint, the department had approved the use of state funds to pay for plane tickets and motel reservations for No Left Turn in Education representatives.

Both McDaniel and Powers sent the department of education and Schroeder multiple requests for records regarding the event.

According to the complaint, on Oct. 25 Schroeder responded by email to a request from Powers asking for the identities of people who made donations to cover the event's expenses. In a follow-up email four days later, however, Schroeder said he had learned that he wasn't required to share the identities of donors, the complaint says.

"Given this was a private event, I will respect the requested anonymity of donors who are contributing to defray the costs of this event," Schroeder wrote.

The Wyoming Department of Education also responded to McDaniel's records requests, though McDaniel later sent a letter to Finnerty and the department explaining that the response to his request was "inadequate, incomplete and non-compliant" with the Wyoming Public Records Act.

Records that were lacking from the department's response to McDaniel's request, according to the complaint, included communications from Schroeder's private email and text messages and exchanges with Moms for Liberty, No Left Turn in Education or any of the parents who spoke at the event.

McDaniel and Powers assert that the department of education, Schroeder and Finnerty "knowingly and intentionally" failed to provide the requested records and demand that the department "fully and properly produce" all public records related to the event, as well as an award of penalties and damages caused by the defendants' failure to properly produce these records and reimbursement of plaintiffs' costs in pursuing the litigation.