Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to address Teton County GOP

Walker did say that labor unions still have a role to play: improving economic conditions for workers, facilitating the health of private insurance exchanges and regulating the economy. But they should be made to prove their value, he argued, whether it’s negotiating health insurance coverage or providing training to their workers.

“If the government takes care of everything — if the government sets your health care or the government sets your wages — there’s no reason to have a union, because it’s already taken care of for you,” said Walker, noting that many of the unions to disappear under his tenure were within the public sector, rather than the private.

Selling the rest of the country on all of those ideas will take work, Walker said. Much of that, he said, will have to begin within his own party.

“I think sometimes — particularly for Republicans — we can get so bogged down in the details, what I call the ‘what,’” Walker said. “But we need to talk about the ‘why.’ I think you’re more likely to convince people to follow your lead if they know why you’re doing something. Sometimes, regardless of party, we don’t talk about why we’re doing something and why it matters, and you start to lose sight of why you got involved in governance and politics in the first place. And that’s to make the lives of our families and our constituents better than what we inherited.”

