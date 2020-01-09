Former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead joins Cheyenne law firm

Former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead has joined Hathaway & Kunz LLP as a partner, according to a news release from the Cheyenne Wyoming law firm.
Mead, a Republican from Jackson, was elected to two terms in office and left the Capitol in January 2019.
"In his new position, Mead will continue his work to diversify Wyoming’s economy, bring new business and opportunity to the State, as well as provide advice and counsel to the firm’s clients on business, energy, natural resources and environmental issues," according to the news release. "His push for the State to embrace technology solutions greatly expanded connectivity within the State, providing opportunities to improve commerce and education."
Mead has experience working in private law in Cheyenne, previously working at Mead & Phillips. Mead was a U.S. district attorney before being elected governor in 2010.
“The lawyers at Hathaway & Kunz provide high-level representation to many clients across diverse areas of the law," Mead said in the news release. "Their sophistication and forward thinking have made Hathaway & Kunz the preeminent Wyoming law firm, and I am excited to join the team.
"As the Wyoming legal landscape continues to advance on subjects such as energy, technology and business development, I look forward to working with the firm’s clients facing cutting-edge and complex legal issues. The expansion and diversification of Wyoming’s economy and the success of businesses operating here is of great interest to me. I am excited to work on issues important to Wyoming’s future economic well-being.”
The firm — founded in 1975 by Stan Hathaway, himself a former two-term Wyoming governor — works in areas including technology, energy, natural resources and business law, according to the release.
“We are thrilled to be the first law firm in Wyoming to have two former Governors associated with it,” Rick Thompson, a partner at the firm, said in the release.