Former Wyoming Sen. Hank Coe dies

Lummis, who sat across the aisle from Coe during her time in the Senate, remembered his wry sense of humor.

“Hank Coe is one of those truly exceptional Wyoming people,” Lummis said. “He is a great American, a true gentleman of Park County, and I want to join Sen. Barrasso in thanking Hank Coe for his tremendous contribution to the state.

His colleagues in the Legislature were quick to provide tributes to the long-time senator on Thursday night. Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, described Coe as a “pillar of the Wyoming Senate,” who dedicated more than three decades of his life to the institution.

“Hank was good man,” Boner said. “I remember when I asked him for advice as a new legislator and he replied, with a twinkle in his eye, ‘Just vote the way I do and you’ll be fine.’ I will miss his sense of humor, kind heartedness and dedication to our great state.”

Coe’s legacy loomed large in Cheyenne and in Park County. One of the state’s most influential lawmakers on education policy, Coe served for 17 years on the Education Committee and was a key figure in the creation of the merit-based Hathaway Scholarship, which is still in place today.

Coe eventually rose to the post of Senate majority floor leader in 2001 and later served as Senate president.