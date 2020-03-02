Foster Friess says he will not run for Enzi's U.S. Senate seat

CHEYENNE -- After heavy speculation he would seek office, GOP megadonor and one-time Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess announced Monday he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Mike Enzi.

In a news release Monday, Friess -- who has been crisscrossing the state on a "listening tour" to test the waters for a potential run -- said he would instead be focusing his attention on the philanthropic efforts begun under his "Foster's Outriders" advocacy group launched in the wake of the 2018 election, in which he finished second to now-Gov. Mark Gordon in the Republican primary for governor.

"After a listening tour to Cody, Gillette, Casper, and Cheyenne, and a Tele-Town Hall visit with 8,000 fellow Wyomingites, I believe my most significant opportunity to serve the people of Wyoming is by enlarging the efforts of Foster's Outriders," he said in a statement. "A U.S. Senate run would alter our focus."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}