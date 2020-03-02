You are the owner of this article.
Foster Friess says he will not run for Enzi's U.S. Senate seat
Foster Friess says he will not run for Enzi's U.S. Senate seat

Foster Friess

Foster Friess speaks to members of the community during a Feb. 20 event at Eggington's in downtown Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

CHEYENNE -- After heavy speculation he would seek office, GOP megadonor and one-time Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess announced Monday he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Mike Enzi.

In a news release Monday, Friess -- who has been crisscrossing the state on a "listening tour" to test the waters for a potential run -- said he would instead be focusing his attention on the philanthropic efforts begun under his "Foster's Outriders" advocacy group launched in the wake of the 2018 election, in which he finished second to now-Gov. Mark Gordon in the Republican primary for governor.

"After a listening tour to Cody, Gillette, Casper, and Cheyenne, and a Tele-Town Hall visit with 8,000 fellow Wyomingites, I believe my most significant opportunity to serve the people of Wyoming is by enlarging the efforts of Foster's Outriders," he said in a statement. "A U.S. Senate run would alter our focus."

Friess -- if he ran -- was anticipated to present a formidable challenge to presumptive front runner Cynthia Lummis, a former congresswoman who has since netted endorsements from both Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi. Other candidates to announce on the Republican side include Casper resident Josh Wheeler, Converse County commissioner Robert Short, and Sheridan County GOP chairman Bryan Miller, who announced his candidacy in a weekend interview with the Star-Tribune.

Rep. Liz Cheney -- who weighed a run for Senate before announcing he intentions to stay in the House -- has so far declined to endorse a candidate.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Sen. Mike Enzi announces his retirement, sparking competitive Senate race

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

