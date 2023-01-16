Fremont County GOP attempt to censure Lummis fails

An attempt by some members of the Fremont County GOP to censure Wyoming's Sen. Cynthia Lummis for her yes vote on a bill that enshrined federal recognition of same-sex marriage failed Saturday.

It's not clear what the exact vote count on the resolution was. Fremont County GOP Chairman Ginger Bennett declined to comment. One source who attended the meeting said it was roughly split between a third of members voting yes and two-thirds voting no.

In November, Lummis broke from her previous record on same-sex marriages to vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified federal protections of same-sex and interracial marriage. The law requires all states to legally recognize these marriages. Wyoming's Sen. John Barrasso voted no on the legislation, while former Rep. Liz Cheney voted yes.

The bill came in response to concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer cleared a path to chip away at same-sex marriage protections and other rights.

Lummis' vote was a surprising turn from her past stances on same-sex marriage. In 2013, for instance, then-Rep. Lummis cosponsored the Marriage and Religious Freedom Act, meant to block the federal government from punishing a person for acting on their religious belief that only marriages between a man and a woman are legitimate. She also cosponsored the 2015 State Marriage Defense Act, which would give states ways to get around federal recognition of marriage equality.

Lummis explained her decision on the Senate floor before her second vote on the bill.

“For the sake of our nation today and its survival, we do well by taking this step, not embracing or validating each other’s devoutly held views, but by the simple act of tolerating them,” she said.

Nevertheless, her decision disgruntled some in the Wyoming Republican Party, which sent out an email newsletter the day after her first vote saying that the bill “threatens religious liberties and is opposed to the Wyoming Republican Party Platform ...”

The proposed resolution from the Fremont County GOP describes the Respect for Marriage Act as an "existential threat to the God-given family structure and the right to freedom of conscience..." It says that Lummis should be censured for not "...faithfully representing either the party platform or the grassroots constituents [sic] who’s sincerely and deeply held values and beliefs are codified therein."

Sources who attended the meeting said that when the censure failed, one member tried to bring an amendment that would have changed the resolution to just an admonishment. But that was also unsuccessful. The body then voted down a proposal to send the senator a stern letter.

The Fremont County GOP's vote on the resolution follows a failed attempt by Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, to bring discussion of censuring Lummis to the Natrona County GOP central committee meeting on Jan. 5. That effort failed in a 57-89 vote.