Fremont County Republicans back Libertarian over fellow party member in statehouse race

Both candidates enter this November’s election with conservative platforms in what could be one of the state’s tightest races this cycle. But one key issue divides the two and ultimately convinced both Salazar — one of the state’s most vocal Second Amendment advocates — and Miller to shed their party allegiances and cross over: Wyoming’s controversial “stand your ground” bill, which allows individuals to use deadly force when they reasonably believe it's necessary to defend themselves from serious crimes.

While Baldes is supportive of the law, Oakley — who works as a prosecutor — expressed some misgivings about an immunity provision in the bill at the time of its passage in 2018 that many believe could allow those protected under the law to avoid detention unless the state could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they did not act in self-defense. Even if they confessed to the crime, Oakley said at the time, the law would not be able to touch that person, potentially giving them time to escape the law.

The immunity provision ultimately failed. However, Oakley’s opposition to that provision has come back to haunt her.