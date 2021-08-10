Fremont County Republicans join Park, Carbon counties in ending recognition of Cheney as Republican

The Fremont County Republican Party has joined Carbon and Park counties in voting to rescind recognition of Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP, according to a resolution obtained by the Star-Tribune. But the leaders of the Republican parties in Carbon and Fremont counties gave different reasons for pursuing what amounted to another symbolic critique of Wyoming’s only congressperson.

The Fremont County Republican Party Central Committee voted Monday in support of the move, which is emblematic of the far right’s sustained frustration with the congresswoman’s criticism of former President Donald Trump and her vote to impeach him.

“Although the Fremont County Republican Party may have no legal standing or path to demand the formal removal of Representative Liz Cheney as the lone U.S. Representative to the State of Wyoming, The Fremont County Republican Party also has no legal requirement to personally recognize or embrace Representative Liz Cheney as an emissary, representative, friend, or ally of either the Fremont County or the Wyoming Republican Party,” the resolution reads.

Unlike Carbon county, the vote to pass the resolution in Fremont was not unanimous, and some members abstained, according to Ginger Bennett, the chairwoman of the Fremont County party. She did not respond when asked exactly how the vote numbers broke down.