Wyoming’s never had an election cycle like the one in 2022.

Voters turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots in the most-watched U.S. House race in the state’s history between Liz Cheney and now-Rep. Harriet Hageman. Some competitions drew the attention and endorsements of national figures like former president Donald Trump. Candidates swarmed to the once-sleepy state superintendent and local school board races. National and even international journalists traveled to Wyoming to cover it all.

But even in 2022, many elections were still largely overlooked on these bigger stages.

Take precinct committee races — the low-hanging fruit that forms the basis of party politics. These races barely register for many voters in Wyoming, as evidenced by the number of people who skip over them when filling out their ballots.

Yet, the hyper-local precinct committee elections have powerful rippling effects on the tenor of politics in the state. Precinct committee seats are where everything in party politics begins — members in those seats elect county party leadership, and county leadership in turn elects state party leadership, and so on. Whether or not those seats are filled through primary elections can have a huge impact on the composition of county parties since county GOP leadership has the power to appoint members for vacant spots. These seats are the most basic building block that shapes the policy thrust and priorities of a political party.

Although voters often pass over these races at the ballot box, it appears that more people are starting to pay attention to the importance of precinct committee seats, particularly in relation to how they shape the Wyoming Republican Party.

Like other races across the state, many of those for Republican precinct seats drew more candidates during the 2022 election cycle than they have in the past. In some cases, the outcomes of those races drastically changed the composition of county Republican parties in favor of more “traditional” governing bodies. For the Wyoming GOP, precinct committee races have become another crucible in the tug-of-war of influence between “traditional” and hard-line elements of the party, the latter of which have increased in power over the past several years.

In a state that’s overwhelmingly dominated by Republican politics, the outcome of that fight could have major impacts on how Wyoming spends its money, prepares for the future and legislates on hot-button issues like abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.

“I think the races for precinct people are going to be intensely heated, as those that are currently in power will do anything they can to keep the majority,” Gail Symons, a long-time politico and owner of the nonpartisan blog Civics307, said.

‘Traditional’ takeover

All 23 county Republican parties in Wyoming undertook leadership elections in March. Some county GOPs saw drastic changes in leadership following those elections.

In Lincoln and Uinta counties, Wyoming Right to Life President Marti Halverson and former Wyoming Secretary of State Karl Allred — among the most prominent hard-line leaders in the state Republican Party — were booted from their posts.

The Lincoln, Uinta and Johnson county GOPs saw a complete turnover in the chairman, state committeewoman and state committeeman posts — the three delegates from each county that make decisions for the Republican Party at the state level.

In Lincoln County, Wade Hirschi ousted Halverson from the chairman position. Kay Lynn Nield and Brandon Taylor took over from Christine Riker and Mike Lundgren as state committeewoman and state committeeman. In Uinta County, former Evanston Mayor Joy Bell replaced Elizabeth Jackson as chairman. Patty and Ron Micheli replaced Jana Williams and Allred as state committeewoman and state committeeman. Former lawmaker Mike Madden took over as chairman in the Johnson County GOP, with Kristen Crago and Nathan Williams becoming the new state committeewoman and committeeman.

The Fremont County GOP saw significant turnover in leadership too. Ginger Bennett, a hard-line Republican and former chairman of the Fremont County GOP, was ousted in favor of a “traditional” candidate — former Fremont County Treasurer Scott Harnsberger. (Bennett became the county party’s vice chair, but that seat doesn’t take part in state GOP elections and decision making.) A similar change occurred for the state committeewoman post, with Liz Philp taking over from Cynthia Donovan-Ragan. The former state committeeman, Doug Thompson, remained in that post.

These changes shifted the counties away from a hard-line brand of Republican politics and toward more “traditional” conservative leadership. Micheli, the Uinta County GOP state committeeman and a former gubernatorial candidate, described the upheaval in county GOP leadership as a “movement in the party to bring people together and be more inclusive.”

These counties had something in common during the 2022 elections: high participation in their precinct committee races, which determine the composition of their governing central committees and have far-reaching repercussions throughout the party. During the 2020 election cycle in Lincoln County, 72% of the precinct races had no candidate at all. In 2022, that number dropped to roughly 6%. All of the Republican precinct races in Uinta County had candidates in 2022. Fremont and Johnson counties also saw high participation in precinct races.

The participation rates stand out even more given that there were more precincts to fill in 2022 than in the last election cycle because of redistricting. (The number of Republican precincts in redistricting years is based on the number of registered Republican voters in each precinct rather than the number of Republicans who vote in the congressional race.)

Growing participation

What spurred the high participation in precinct races?

At least for the last election cycle, some say that the publicity of two recent statewide interim appointees may have alerted people to the significant power of the state GOP central committee, which is made up of chairmen, state committeewomen and state committeemen from each county.

When there are vacancies for some statewide and federal elected posts held by Republicans, the 72 members of the GOP state central committee get to elect three candidates to forward to the governor, who then appoints one of those candidates to fill that position. Some of Wyoming’s most powerful officials, like Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming’s Sen. John Barrasso, first came to statewide power through this process — Gordon was appointed to serve as state treasurer in 2012 after the death of then-treasurer Joseph Meyer, and Barrasso became one of the state’s senators in 2007 after the death of then-Sen. Craig Thomas.

Last year saw two appointees — Brian Schroeder, the former head of a private Christian school in Cody, and Allred, the former Uinta County GOP state committeeman — rise to power through the state GOP central committee.

Gordon tapped Schroeder to be interim state superintendent of public instruction after former state superintendent Jillian Ballow left to take a similar job in Virginia. Schroeder later ran for the position and lost in the primary to current state superintendent Megan Degenfelder.

Allred filled in as secretary of state shortly before the 2022 general elections after former secretary Ed Buchanan took a job as a judge in his hometown.

The controversial figures made headlines during their short stints in office — Schroeder for his crusade against “gender ideology” in schools and Allred for echoing the call of Secretary of State Chuck Gray by asking county clerks to get rid of ballot drop boxes, which many hard-line Republicans have pinned, without sufficient evidence, as sources of voter fraud.

The publicity of controversial actions by people within the Wyoming Republican Party may have also spurred more participation in precinct committee races, some said.

Back in 2021, for instance, former Park County Republican Men’s Club secretary Troy Bray sent an email to Cheyenne Republican Sen. Tara Nethercott criticizing the senator for her handling of a COVID-19 vaccine bill that died in her committee.

“If I were as despicable a person as you, I would kill myself to rid the world of myself,” the email said. “You sicken me. Thank you for ensuring that the people of Wyoming are subjected to tyranny once again. F*** YOU C***.”

Cody Mayor Matt Hall, a Park County GOP committeeman, said he thinks the incident, which was publicized in news outlets across the state, may have prompted some people to run for precinct seats again or for the first time “in an effort to change a little bit how the party was behaving.”

“I think that event with that one precinct committeeman sending that email to Senator Nethercott really kind of prompted a lot of people who in the past have been involved to reengage,” he said.

There’s also been a flurry of resolutions and censures within the party in recent years — something that had been a rarity in the past. Madden, the new Johnson County GOP chairman, said the party has been “overly fond of passing resolutions of condemnation and commendation,” and that he hopes to change this with the new body.

Some of the increased participation in precinct committee races also stems from recruitment. Symons, for instance, has been involved in an effort since 2018 to get more people to run for the precinct committee seats in her county.

“The whole thing was really more about getting a more balanced view, like less of the ‘my way or the highway’ approach to it and more like a Reagan, ‘Big Tent’ thing,” Symons, who ran this year against incumbent Sheridan County GOP Chairman Bryan Miller and lost, said.

“Big tent” Republicanism has defined the party for more than half a century. The current Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne, however, indicated on Fox News last year that this isn’t necessarily his approach. “In Wyoming, we don’t necessarily embrace the idea of a big tent,” he said.

Micheli, the new Uinta County GOP state committeeman, was also involved in recruiting more precinct candidates ahead of the 2022 elections.

“The precinct committeemen and committeewomen are the grassroots of the political party elected within their precinct, and very few people even know those officers exist,” he said.

“Traditionally, they’ve gone unfilled, and we did recruit last May and were able to ... encourage people to file. We would hope that this would be something that people would be more interested in, in the future around the state,” he said.

These recruitment efforts haven’t always been welcomed. Allred, the former secretary of state and Uinta County GOP state committeeman, described the takeover of his county critically as a “concerted effort” by “Frontier Republicans and Liz Cheney supporters.”

(Allred and other former leaders of the Uinta County GOP are on the other side of an ongoing lawsuit brought by Micheli, the new Uinta County GOP state committeeman, and others. The lawsuit stems from a 2021 Uinta County GOP election that Micheli and the other plaintiffs allege was conducted illegally.)

Mixed results

Greater participation in precinct races didn’t translate to a shift toward more “traditional” leadership across the board.

In Campbell County, for instance, 203 people filed for precinct committee seats, a number that County Clerk Susan Saunders said was the highest number of precinct candidates she had seen in her more than 40 years working in local elections, the Gillette News Record reported.

Yet, with former lawmaker Scott Clem replacing Heather Herr as chairman of the county party, the one leadership change in the county’s GOP tended more toward hard-line Republicanism.

Clem’s history in Wyoming politics is emblematic of the hard-right turn the state Republican Party has taken in recent years. In 2020, to illustrate, he organized a protest against Gov. Mark Gordon’s COVID-19 public health orders. Upon announcing his departure from the Wyoming Legislature in 2020 after serving four terms, Clem endorsed Rep. John Bear — who currently chairs the disruptor Wyoming Freedom Caucus — as his successor.

The Sheridan and Park County GOPs — two counties with hard-line Republican leadership — also saw little change in their leadership despite high participation in those counties’ precinct committee races.

During the 2020 election cycle, nearly half the Republican precinct committee seat races in Sheridan County were uncontested, and more than 11% had no candidate. By contrast, even though there were more precinct seats to fill because of redistricting, only about a third of precinct races were uncontested in 2022, while about 4% had no candidate. In Park County, roughly three quarters of the Republican precinct committee races didn’t have any candidate in 2020, while only a quarter of these races had no candidate in 2022.

So while some, like Micheli, might describe the changes that occurred in county GOP leadership this year as a “movement,” Bill Cubin, a Republican political strategist, described them more as an “evolution” in the party’s struggle to figure out its identity, particularly following the surprising nationwide results of the 2022 elections.

“Republicans lost a bunch of races that they should have won, but some conservatives won, and I think it’s just a real mixed bag that people are trying to figure out,” he said.

And the changes in county GOP leadership toward more “traditional” Republicans didn’t reflect the outcomes for other races across the state. In the Legislature, for instance, the hard-line faction of the Wyoming Republican Party made significant gains in the 2022 election cycle, notably in the House, where the Wyoming Freedom Caucus added several members and allies this year. Gray and Hageman, both of whom Trump endorsed, won their primary elections against candidates who don’t adhere to their hard-line brand of Republicanism.

Part of that could be because voters don’t usually think about the function of parties when they cast their ballot, Cubin said. But that’s a little different when it comes to precinct committee seats and the people voting in these often-overlooked races.

“When you have precinct committee people, they are much more involved. They know more of the people in the county who are activists. And so I think they have a better idea of what they think the party apparatus should actually do,” Cubin said.

Changes in state leadership?

With the mixed results that occurred during the March county GOP leadership elections, it’s hard to tell at this point what direction the state Republican Party is headed.

The chairmen, state committeemen and state committeewomen of each county will take part next month in state GOP leadership elections in Jackson. Eathorne — the state Republican Party’s current chairman — has indicated that he plans to run for a third term. Other state leadership hopefuls have yet to announce their candidacy, likely waiting for the end of the county GOP elections to throw their hats in the ring.

Some in the Wyoming Republican Party say Eathorne — who is close with Trump — is the best thing that’s happened to the state GOP. Yet others describe the controversial chairman as the worst leader the party has had in Wyoming’s recent history, pointing to his leadership as a primary source of the fractures that have plagued the Wyoming GOP in recent years. Part of the question that hangs in the balance with the changes in county parties is whether or not the Wyoming GOP will remain the party of Trump, or will return to a “big tent” brand of Republicanism.

Though there were significant changes in county GOP leadership, it may not be enough to change the philosophical bent of the Wyoming GOP at the state level.

“I currently don’t know what those numbers are,” Symons, the Sheridan politico, said.

“It’s going to be interesting to see to what degree there’s strength in the traditional numbers and also the degree to which there are counties that will swing. Maybe they’re the same people, but they may have just been going along to get along. I don’t know that either. I think we’re just gonna see however it turns out in Jackson.”