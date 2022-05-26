Gaetz, Boebert and state lawmakers joining Trump at Saturday rally in Casper

Former President Donald Trump will be joined by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, two of his most fervent supporters in Congress, at a rally in Casper on Saturday.

The rally is expected to draw around 10,000 people to Casper's Ford Wyoming Center, venue manager Brad Murphy estimated.

The former president is appearing in Wyoming in support of Harriet Hageman, a land attorney he endorsed to challenge Rep. Liz Cheney in this fall's Republican primary for the state's lone House seat.

Saturday's lineup, announced Thursday in a post on Trump PAC Save America's website, also includes a "special video address" from Reps. Kevin McCarthy of California, Elise Stefanik of New York and Ohio's Jim Jordan.

Reps. Andy Biggs, R-AZ, and Kat Cammack, R-FL, will join Boebert and Gaetz as in-person guest speakers.

Wyoming state lawmakers Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle and Reps. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and John Bear, R-Gillette, are also set to speak at the rally.

Frank Eathorne, chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party, and Marti Halverson, a former state legislator and president of anti-abortion group Right to Life Wyoming, round out the list of guest speakers.

Eathorne led the state party's effort to censure Cheney following her vote to impeach Trump in early 2021. A few months later, the former president issued a statement endorsing Eathorne for re-election as chairman.

Saturday's rally will be Trump's first political visit to Wyoming, the state with the highest per-capita support for him in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. He will be accompanied by his son, Donald Trump Jr.

Gaetz came to Wyoming last year, speaking to a crowd in front of the state capitol in Cheyenne to condemn Cheney's vote to impeach Trump just weeks after the Jan. 6 riots. During his appearance, Gaetz called for Cheney's replacement in the upcoming election, and called Trump Jr. who spoke to the crowd over the phone.

After months of speculation, Trump endorsed Hageman in September to run against Cheney. The former president told K2 Radio's Wake Up Wyoming host Glen Woods on Wednesday that one of Wyoming's senators encouraged him to make the endorsement.

A spokesperson for Sen. John Barrasso told the Star-Tribune that he did not make the recommendation. Trump's original statement endorsing Hageman mentioned Sen. Cynthia Lummis' "support and respect" for the Cheney challenger.

Hotels around Casper are fully booked ahead of Saturday's rally, forcing some to seek lodging in Douglas, roughly 50 miles away. Law enforcement in the area is bracing for traffic backups all day Saturday and limited road closures following the event.

According to the PAC website, Trump is set to speak around 4 p.m. Other speakers should come on starting at 1 p.m., and doors will open at 11 a.m. The venue will open parking at 6 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.