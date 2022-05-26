Gaetz, Boebert and state lawmakers joining Trump at Saturday rally in Casper

Saturday's lineup, announced Thursday in a post on Trump PAC Save America's website, also includes a "special video address" from Reps. Kevin McCarthy of California, Elise Stefanik of New York and Ohio's Jim Jordan.
Reps. Andy Biggs, R-AZ, and Kat Cammack, R-FL, will join Boebert and Gaetz as in-person guest speakers.
Wyoming state lawmakers Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle and Reps. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and John Bear, R-Gillette, are also set to speak at the rally.
Frank Eathorne, chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party, and Marti Halverson, a former state legislator and president of anti-abortion group Right to Life Wyoming, round out the list of guest speakers.
Victoria Eavis and Rone Tempest
Casper Star-Tribune and WyoFile
Eathorne led the state party's effort to censure Cheney following her vote to impeach Trump in early 2021. A few months later, the former president issued a statement endorsing Eathorne for re-election as chairman.
Saturday's rally will be Trump's first political visit to Wyoming, the state with the highest per-capita support for him in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. He will be accompanied by his son, Donald Trump Jr.
Gaetz came to Wyoming last year, speaking to a crowd in front of the state capitol in Cheyenne to condemn Cheney's vote to impeach Trump just weeks after the Jan. 6 riots. During his appearance, Gaetz called for Cheney's replacement in the upcoming election, and called Trump Jr. who spoke to the crowd over the phone.
After months of speculation, Trump endorsed Hageman in September to run against Cheney. The former president told K2 Radio's Wake Up Wyoming host Glen Woods on Wednesday that one of Wyoming's senators encouraged him to make the endorsement.
A spokesperson for Sen. John Barrasso told the Star-Tribune that he did not make the recommendation. Trump's original statement endorsing Hageman mentioned Sen. Cynthia Lummis' "support and respect" for the Cheney challenger.
Hotels around Casper are fully booked ahead of Saturday's rally, forcing some to seek lodging in Douglas, roughly 50 miles away. Law enforcement in the area is bracing for traffic backups all day Saturday and limited road closures following the event.
According to the PAC website, Trump is set to speak around 4 p.m. Other speakers should come on starting at 1 p.m., and doors will open at 11 a.m. The venue will open parking at 6 a.m.
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz holds a rally in front of the Wyoming Capitol in January 2021 in Cheyenne. The crowd gathered in protest of Rep. Liz Cheney's vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Gaetz is expected to speak at Trump's rally in Casper on Saturday.