Gillette lawmaker pulls firearm reporting bill amid pushback from gun rights group

A Gillette lawmaker has pulled legislation proposing new regulations on firearm purchases in Wyoming, blaming a “false narrative” that he said “grossly mischaracterizes the intent and implications of this bill.”
In a news release Thursday afternoon, Rep. Bill Pownall — the former Campbell County sheriff — announced he would be withdrawing a bill that would update current regulations for individuals disqualified from gun ownership due to their mental health, a change that essentially would have provided due process to those disqualified from gun ownership.
However, the bill quickly drew comparisons to a separate piece of mental health adjudication considered earlier this year by the Joint Judiciary Committee called the “Fix NICS” bill, which proposed certain updates to the state’s mental health reporting guidelines to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Some — like the hard-line gun rights group Wyoming Gun Owners — compared it to a “red flag” law, prompting backlash from their membership.
“WYGO members: Rep. Pownall just pulled Fix-NICS because of you! This is why we fight the way we do! Well freaking done!” a Thursday night Facebook post from the organization read.
Pownall did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday morning.
For weeks, groups like Wyoming Gun Owners have lobbied hard against Pownall’s bill, equating it to a version of the Fix-NICS bill that had previously been discussed — and subsequently killed — by the Judiciary Committee after drawing heavy scrutiny from individuals who believed it could potentially be used to seize guns from law-abiding citizens.
There were numerous differences between the language of that bill, which was characterized in one piece of testimony from former state Sen. Marti Halverson as a slippery slope to further gun control, and Pownall's legislation. However, Pownall’s bill sought to accomplish the same objectives : improve Wyoming’s data collection and bring the state in line with the background check system used to enforce federal gun laws while simultaneously providing a means for those improperly placed on the list to appeal that decision.
"Unfortunately, a false narrative has emerged that grossly mischaracterizes the intent and implications of this bill,” Pownall wrote in his statement. “Due to the short timeframe of the Budget Session and the immense workload in front of the legislature, I will be pulling HB00059 for consideration at this time. I believe a more robust conversation surrounding this issue is warranted and I look forward to discussing this more with my constituents, gun sellers and law enforcement in the near future."
“Let me be clear,” he added, “this bill does not take away guns from honest law-abiding citizens. It only helps address laws on the books today."
Wyoming currently ranks among the worst states per capita for mental health records submitted to the national database, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, despite one of the ATF’s highest reported rates of per capita gun ownership in the United States.