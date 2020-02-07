Gillette lawmaker pulls firearm reporting bill amid pushback from gun rights group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pownall did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday morning.

For weeks, groups like Wyoming Gun Owners have lobbied hard against Pownall’s bill, equating it to a version of the Fix-NICS bill that had previously been discussed — and subsequently killed — by the Judiciary Committee after drawing heavy scrutiny from individuals who believed it could potentially be used to seize guns from law-abiding citizens.

There were numerous differences between the language of that bill, which was characterized in one piece of testimony from former state Sen. Marti Halverson as a slippery slope to further gun control, and Pownall's legislation. However, Pownall’s bill sought to accomplish the same objectives : improve Wyoming’s data collection and bring the state in line with the background check system used to enforce federal gun laws while simultaneously providing a means for those improperly placed on the list to appeal that decision.