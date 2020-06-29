Gillette police cite Albany County GOP chair, say he instigated fight that left him in hospital

“It was obvious that Mr. Pearce was intoxicated and very agitated,” Jennings wrote. “As I neared their location I could hear Mr. Correnti say something like ‘Mike, let's calm down and not interrupt the convention.’”

Jennings said Correnti — a veteran and a Republican candidate in a contested primary race in Wyoming House District 47 — was acting in self-defense when he restrained Pearce.

“Mr. Correnti did not strike Mr. Pearce at all, but immediately restrained his arm and took him to the ground as Mr. Pearce was still trying to attack him and continuing to curse at him,” Jennings wrote. “By this time a number of witnesses were coming to aid in the situation. At no time did Mr. Correnti punch or kick or act aggressively against Mr. Pearce other than to restrain him defensively taking him to the ground.”

The Wyoming Republican Party, which hosted the event, had not released a statement on the incident as of 1 p.m. Monday. In a text message several hours after the incident on Saturday night, Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne said he had not heard anything about the incident. The Star-Tribune has reached out to Eathorne for further comment.