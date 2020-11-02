Gillette Republican lawmaker dies a day before the election

With more than half of Wyoming’s registered voters casting ballots – and with Edwards not facing an opponent – it is more than likely he will be the winner of Tuesday’s elections.

What happens now?

According to Wyoming election code, any vacancy by a state legislator will go to the local county party the lawmaker was a member of – in this case, the Campbell County Republican Party – which will offer a list of three prospective candidates to fill the position within 15 days of the vacancy.

The local board of County Commissioners would then select a candidate to fulfill the remainder of their term.

"With regard to Representative Edwards' current unopposed race in House District 53, Wyoming Statute 22-18-101(d) directs that 'If a person who has died is elected, a vacancy in office shall occur and the office shall be filled in the same manner as it is filled when a vacancy occurs after the term of office has begun,'" Monique Meese, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Secretary of State, wrote in an email. "As such, the task will fall to the Republican Central Committee in accordance with Wyoming Statute 22-18-111(a)(iii) to fill the vacancy."

