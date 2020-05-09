GOP infighting culminates in attempt to block Natrona County from state convention

“If they believe they cannot win on their ideas alone,” Enzi said, “they should not be running at all.”

The ensuing battle to allow Natrona County’s delegates back into the convention, however, was a heated one. In a debate lasting several hours, party members fiercely debated the merits of the Credential Committee’s decision. Those in favor of barring the Natrona County delegation argued that undoing the work of the credentials committee would delegitimize the process and show that the Wyoming GOP does not follow its own rules. Others expressed concern about the precedent the party’s actions would set, the potential for negative media coverage and the potential for a lawsuit that could possibly cost the party tens of thousands of dollars in attorneys fees should the effort have been successful.

“That $129,000 we have in our coffers? A lot of that will be spent in a legal battle,” Ben Sherman, a Cheyenne attorney and Laramie County GOP official said on the floor of the convention. “That’s not money we should be wasting fighting each other. Instead, we should be spending that money to ensure that President Trump gets re-elected and that good Republicans continue to be elected in the state of Wyoming. If we want to sanction Natrona County, that’s fine. But allow their delegation to be seated so we do not result in any sort of lawsuit.”