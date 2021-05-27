GOP megadonor Foster Friess dies at 81

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since his death was first announced Thursday, many Republican politicians took to Twitter to praise Friess, including all three members of Wyoming's congressional delegation and Gordon, who called him a "steady voice for Republican and Christian values."

"My prayers and condolences are with the Friess family, in particular his wife of nearly 60 years Lynn and his four children," Rep. Liz Cheney wrote. "His love of Wyoming, service to our state, and legacy of philanthropy will never be forgotten. May he Rest In Peace."

"First and foremost, Foster Friess was a servant of God," wrote Sen. Cynthia Lummis. "A generous philanthropist, devout Christian and unwavering patriot, he was dedicated to improving the lives of people around the globe."

Foster is outlived by his wife of 58 years, Lynnette, and their four children, Traci, Stephen, Carrie and Michael. Foster and Lynn have 15 grandchildren.

"We are grateful for the wonderful life Foster lived and thankful to the many people who have shared their prayers during his illness," his family wrote in a statement. "We know many of you mourn with us, and we will have more details soon on Foster's funeral."

Remembrance services will be held in Jackson; Scottsdale, Arizona; and his hometown of Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

