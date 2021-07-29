Gordon adds Wyoming to amicus brief on abortion case before Supreme Court

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday that Wyoming has joined 24 other states in filing an amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that states should be left to regulate elective abortions.
“This year has made abundantly clear that federal overreach harms Wyoming and its citizens,” Gordon said in a statement. “Wyoming must stand up for states’ rights. I am happy to extend support to Mississippi in order to properly keep state control over state issues, especially in the fight to protect the unborn.”
An amicus brief is a legal document filed by a party or parties taking one side in the case and who have some interest in the outcome of the matter.
The brief was filed in support of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a pending case on the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law that banned abortion operations after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. In this case, Mississippi is challenging lower court rulings that held that the state’s “Gestational Age Act,” which prohibits elective abortions at 15 weeks’ gestation, is unconstitutional.
Mississippi’s brief for the court argues that “nothing in constitutional text, structure, history, or tradition supports a right to abortion.” The majority of the brief makes a case for overturning past rulings — specifically Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — which reaffirmed abortion as a constitutional right. Overturning past Supreme Court rulings, however, is taboo and rare.
In the brief joined by Wyoming, the 24 states “agree that nothing in the text, history, or tradition of the U.S. Constitution supports a right to elective abortion,” according to the governor’s announcement. The brief goes on to state that the way abortion rulings are written now leaves the states uncertain as to how they can regulate the practice.
“Ultimately, the states conclude, whether and how to regulate elective abortions, including prior to fetal viability, should be left to each state and its voters rather than to federal judges,” the announcement states.
The other states that have signed on are Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia. Of these, Kansas, Kentucky and Louisiana are the only ones with Democratic governors.
The matter will be the first major abortion-related case heard by the Supreme Court with it’s new strong conservative majority.
