Gordon adds Wyoming to amicus brief on abortion case before Supreme Court

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday that Wyoming has joined 24 other states in filing an amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that states should be left to regulate elective abortions.

“This year has made abundantly clear that federal overreach harms Wyoming and its citizens,” Gordon said in a statement. “Wyoming must stand up for states’ rights. I am happy to extend support to Mississippi in order to properly keep state control over state issues, especially in the fight to protect the unborn.”

An amicus brief is a legal document filed by a party or parties taking one side in the case and who have some interest in the outcome of the matter.

The brief was filed in support of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a pending case on the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law that banned abortion operations after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. In this case, Mississippi is challenging lower court rulings that held that the state’s “Gestational Age Act,” which prohibits elective abortions at 15 weeks’ gestation, is unconstitutional.

